Jumeirah Group opens all-villa luxury resort in Bali

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, has further expanded its international portfolio with the debut of its first stunning, contemporary resort in Indonesia – Jumeirah Bali.

World famous for its captivating beauty, Bali is often referred to as the last paradise on earth due to its breath-taking natural surroundings. Located in the stunning Pecatu region at the south-west of Bali, the all-villa luxury resort sits gracefully on the beach area of Uluwatu – one of the most coveted locations on the island. Inspired by Hindu-Javanese culture, the spectacular resort provides an unsurpassed destination for couples, groups and solo travellers seeking to reconnect and find inner balance, while soaking in the resort’s stunning natural surroundings.

Mr. José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “Bali is well-known for its captivating beauty and rich cultural heritage that sets it apart from the rest of the archipelagos around the world. Jumeirah Bali is a first-of-its-kind concept that embodies the spirit of the province with our unmatched hospitality, providing guests a truly unique and memorable experience to reconnect with nature. The resort adds another feather to Jumeirah Group’s growing international portfolio providing a multicultural hospitality destination, integrating sustainability, culture and wellness.”

Boasting spacious villas perched atop the limestone cliffs, the luxurious resort offers 123 villas in one- and two-bedroom configurations, as well as a four-bedroom Royal Water Palace, all featuring sublime tropical views of the Indian Ocean and mesmerizing lush green natural beauty of Bali. Each villa features a private pool and outdoor living area with an open pavilion overlooking the sunset horizon or a landscaped tropical garden for guests to indulge in a spiritual, secluded, and soulful experience. The resort also provides guests with exclusive access to a private beach framed by the natural landscape offering a secluded enclave to relax.

Reminiscent of Geoffrey Bawa’s ‘tropical modernism’ style, Jumeirah Bali’s indoor-outdoor architecture is designed to create a seamless flow between the architecture, interior, and landscape, blending indigenous building materials with contemporary and luxurious comfort, to transport guests to an authentic Balinese haven of understated elegance with an opulent touch.

Building on Jumeirah Group’s reputation for providing exceptional dining experiences, guests can indulge in three signature restaurants and bars overseen by Master Chef Vincent Leroux, each offering awe-inspiring views across the island’s crystal blue waters and stunning sunset panoramas.

Hugging the dramatic terrain with stunning picturesque views, AKASA Gastro Grill – scheduled to open in June – invites guests to enjoy a unique culinary experience through ancient cooking methods and techniques. A resident DJ and specialist Mixologist complete the scene, providing the perfect spot to relax and enjoy spectacular sunsets over delicious creations. Located on the ocean front, all-day dining spot SEGARAN offers exquisite Balinese and South-East Asian cuisine, focused on exceptional ingredients with a ‘farm to table’ philosophy. Finally, MAJA Sunset Pool Lounge will serve as an ideal evening spot to enjoy mesmerizing sunsets with cocktails and finger food by one of the infinity pools overlooking the vast ocean.

With an array of wellness activities to help guests on their quest to find inner-balance, Jumeirah Bali will also welcome Jumeirah’s award-winning Talise Spa. Currently the resort has two private treatment rooms in operation and will be launching the full spa experience, complete with the only traditional Turkish hammam on the island, in July.

Talise Spa offers world-class treatments by expert spa therapists, including holistic facials, healing and energizing massages, cleansing scrub treatments, and stress-release therapies based on ancient Balinese techniques and traditional herbal preparations. Guests will be able to tailor their experience using luxury and traditional organic products and make the most of the spa’s additional wellness facilities, which include the sauna, steam bath and Vichy shower treatments.

Guests can also choose to participate in guided meditation and Yoga classes for an all-encompassing holistic retreat hosted by Jumeirah Bali’s resident Master Yogi, utilise the modern fitness center or enjoy invigorating hiking experiences to immerse themselves in the splendid natural surroundings. There are also the resort’s stunning infinity pools and kids’ club for hours of family fun.

Jumeirah Bali is committed to sustainable practices, featuring the most advanced desalination system in the world. The resort also supports the local community through the Jumeirah Uluwatu Foundation, dedicated to the wellbeing of the Balinese people.

Overseeing the new resort as General Manager is Ram Hiralal, who brings with her a wealth of expertise working for luxury lifestyle brands operating exclusive hotel and resort portfolios across Malaysia, Thailand, Maldives and Bali.

In celebration of its launch, the hotel is inviting guests to discover Bali with a special opening offer for stays from 26th April to 31st March 2023, booked before 30th June 2022. This includes 25% off the best available rate, a 10% discount on food and beverage, a complimentary upgrade (subject to availability) plus breakfast and resort credit (for stays of two nights or more). In parallel, members of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ leading rewards program, Jumeirah One, will receive 30% off plus additional benefits.