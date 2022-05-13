Jeju Air commits to more new flights and routes to Guam

In a continuous effort to aid in the recovery of the Korea market, the Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB) met with Jeju Air management to discuss the future of travel to the island.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez welcomed Jeju Air CEO & CRF Mr. E-Bae Kim along with Director of Commercial Strategy Mr. Kyong Won Kim and Guam Branch Regional Manager Mr. Hyun Jun Lim on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the GVB office in Tumon. Discussions were centered on flight frequency to Guam, opportunities in cargo transport, and the importance of GVB’s PCR testing program.

“We’re very happy with the outcome of our meeting with Mr. Kim and Mr. Lim from Jeju Air and what this means for encouraging travel opportunities to Guam,” said Governor Leon Guerrero. “I want to thank former Governor Gutierrez and the GVB team for their dedication and hard work to rehabilitate our visitor industry. My administration sees the importance of tourism to our economy and we are committed to supporting the airlines, travel trade, and local business community to recover our number one industry.”

Kim stated that Jeju Air plans to increase flight frequency between Incheon and Guam from four times per week to possibly daily starting in July, and to launch a Busan-Guam route four times per week in the near future. Kim also said that in 2019, Jeju Air operated flights from Korea and Japan to Guam 54 times per week, accounting for 36.6% of the market share among Korean airlines, and would like to eventually increase flight frequency to this level once again.

The Jeju Air management team additionally noted the single most important incentive to Korean visitors right now is GVB’s free PCR testing program, especially for the family market that travels in groups of three or more.

The Korean government announced today that effective May 23rd, a negative antigen test conducted one day prior to departure will be accepted for entry into Korea. This announcement showcases South Korea’s efforts to simplify the quarantine management system for overseas arrivals.

Jeju Air CEO & CRF Mr. E-Bae Kim discusses updates from Jeju Air with (L-R) GVB Vice President Dr. Gerry Perez, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez.

Last month, Guam welcomed 3,232 Korean visitors — over 3,000% more Korean visitors than in April last year.

###

Photo 1 caption: Governor Leon Guerrero presents a locally-made Guam seal keepsake box to Jeju Air CEO & CRF Mr. E-Bae Kim. (Pictured from left to right: Jeju Air Director of Commercial Strategy Mr. Kyong Won Kim, GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez, Governor Leon Guerrero, Jeju Air CEO & CRF Mr. E-Bae Kim, and Jeju Air Guam Branch Regional Manager Mr. Hyun Jun Lim.)

Photo 2 caption: Jeju Air CEO & CRF Mr. E-Bae Kim discusses updates from Jeju Air with (L-R) GVB Vice President Dr. Gerry Perez, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and GVB President & CEO Carl T.C. Gutierrez.