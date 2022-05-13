Philadelphia Hotel Makes the List of Historic Hotels of America

The Morris House Hotel in the City of Philadelphia is pleased to announce it has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Morris House Hotel, along with other iconic and legendary historic hotels and resorts from across the United States of America, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C., has been recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

“We are delighted to induct The Morris House Hotel, a Federal-style historic house and garden built in 1787,to Historic Hotels of America.” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “We welcome The Morris House Hotel, its owners Michael and Tracey DiPaolo, Eugene and Deborah Lefevre, and their leadership team into Historic Hotels of America.”

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.

Julio Ugarte, the General Manager said, “I am very proud of our team and staff to have brought the hotel up to such an extraordinary level of service and comfort, and that we are now included in this prestigious list with other phenomenal iconic hotels.”

Designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark, the Morris House Hotelis rich in history and architectural integrity. It was built by the Reynolds Family in 1787 during the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. The signers included two very important members of the Morris family who became the next owners of the house. Many generations of the Morris family have lived in the house for over 150 years. The current owners acquired the property in 2000 and immediately began turning the home and the two ancillary buildings into a first-class hotel. They endeavored to preserve the building’s historic details, while also bringing its facilities up to 21st century standards.