New Saint John-Toronto flight on Swoop

Today, Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to the Saint John Airport (YSJ) from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ). Swoop flight WO366 took off from Toronto this afternoon at 5:25 p.m. ET, receiving a warm welcome upon arrival in Saint John at 8:40 p.m. local time.

Earlier this week, Swoop marked its first flight into New Brunswick with an inaugural service between Hamilton and Moncton, and later this summer, the airline will launch service from Moncton to Edmonton. The leading ULCC is expanding rapidly across the country, focusing on Atlantic Canada, where demand for affordable air service has reached new heights.

“As Canada’s ultra-not-expensive airline, we are thrilled to continue our expansion in New Brunswick today with this inaugural flight to Saint John,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. “We know that affordable air travel is integral to the restart and recovery of tourism and are pleased to expand our presence across Atlantic Canada this summer.”

“Swoop Airline’s arrival adds to the incredible momentum growing in our province while contributing to our economy and creating more jobs for New Brunswickers,” New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said. “We know people are interested in visiting and moving to our beautiful province and having another option available for them to do so will help us as we continue to build on our success.”

“I’m excited to hear that Swoop Airlines is making its inaugural flight into Saint John Airport. This is further proof that our city is an important tourist destination and that our economic recovery is strong.” – Donna Noade Reardon, Mayor of Saint John