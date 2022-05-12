Most sun for least money: Cheapest sunshine destinations

A little bit of sun is good for all of us, but where can we get the most sun for the cheapest price?

New research has revealed that Fresno, California is one of the cheapest destinations for the most sunshine, with staying in the sun costing just $9.80 an hour.

On the other hand, 4 US destinations are named in the top 10 most expensive places for sunshine, including Lahaina, Miami, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The research analyzed how many hours of sunshine different holiday destinations around the world receive each day alongside the average cost of staying in each destination to reveal the cheapest countries to visit for the most sunshine.

Top 10 Cheapest global sunshine destinations

Rank Destination Average Annual Sunshine Hours Average Daily Sunshine Hours Average Cost of a Double Hotel Room for One Night Cost per sunshine hour 1 Tirana, Albania 3,452 9.5 $56 $5.88 2 Denpasar, Bali 3,138 8.6 $58 $6.78 3 Johannesburg, South Africa 3,334 9.1 $73 $8.02 4 Bucharest, Romania 3,010 8.2 $68 $8.22 5 Nicosia, Cyprus 3,649 10.0 $98 $9.76 6 Fresno, California 3,736 10.2 $100 $9.80 7 Cairo, Egypt 3,682 10.1 $103 $10.22 8 Rhodes, Greece 3,704 10.1 $110 $10.82 9 Panaji, Goa, India 3,286 9.0 $99 $11.00 10 Phuket, Thailand 3,450 9.5 $104 $11.04

The cheapest destination to visit for sunshine is Tirana, Albania with a cost per sunshine hour of $5.88. Tirana is also one of the sunniest vacation destinations you can visit, getting on average 3,452 hours of sunlight per year, equaling around 9.5 hours of sunshine per day.

The second cheapest sunshine destination is Denpasar, Bali with a cost per sunshine hour of $6.78. One of the best locations for sun, the city sees on average 3,138 hours of sunshine per year and around 8.6 hours of sunshine per day.

The third cheapest sunshine destination is Johannesburg, South Africa with a cost per sunshine hour of $8.02. With great weather all year round, Johannesburg is one of the top sunny vacation destinations in the world, attracting millions of tourists every year for its climate, wildlife, and culture. Johannesburg gets around 3,334 hours of sunshine each year, meaning it gets on average 9.1 sunshine hours every day.

The top 10 most expensive sunshine destinations

Rank Destination Average Annual Sunshine Hours Average Daily Sunshine Hours Average Cost of a Double Hotel Room for One Night Cost per sunshine hour 1 Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii 3,385 9.3 $887 $95.62 2 Miami, Florida 3,213 8.8 $370 $42.05 3 Belle Mare, Mauritius 2,565 7.0 $286 $40.71 4 Monaco, Monaco 3,308 9.1 $359 $39.65 5 Tulum, Mexico 3,131 8.6 $334 $38.88 6 Phoenix, Arizona 3,919 10.7 $339 $31.57 7 Seville, Spain 3,433 9.4 $274 $29.12 8 Ibiza, Spain 3,545 9.7 $274 $28.20 9 Las Vegas, Nevada 3,891 10.7 $296 $27.73 10 Valencia, Spain 3,447 9.4 $251 $26.56

The most expensive sunshine destination around the world is Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii with a cost per sunshine hour of $95.62.

The tourist hotspot bridges popular beach resorts on the island and is the historic and cultural hub of Maui. Lahaina sees around 3,385 hours of sunshine in a year, equaling around 9.3 hours of sun per day.

The second most expensive sunshine destination is Miami, Florida with a cost per sunshine hour of $42.05. One of the best cities for a beach vacation, Miami is a popular tourist destination among travelers from the US and all over the world. The city receives around 3,213 hours of sunshine per year, therefore gets on average 8.8 hours of sunshine per day.