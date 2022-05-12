1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya earns Four-Star/Recommended award

Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today announced its 2022 Star Awards. 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya, owned by Sunshine Insurance Group Co., Ltd and operated by SH Hotels & Resorts, earned a new Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star/Recommended award and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Sitting in a prime location on Hainan shoreline, eco-conscious luxury lifestyle resort 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya celebrates the island’s rugged beauty through sustainable architecture. A serene retreat that builds upon the area’s rich resources, the property encompasses 304 contemporary rooms, suites and villas, all featuring an abundance of natural furnishings; seven dining venues; five swimming pools; a Bamford spa; and extensive indoor-outdoor meeting facilities.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the world’s leading luxury resorts,” said Sunny Heng, general manager of 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya. “As a mission-driven brand, 1 Hotels is not only committed to sustainability, but we want our guests to feel enmeshed in an exciting new world while feeling right at home and at one with nature – a vision beautifully fulfilled at our Sanya resort and recognized by the Forbes experts.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”