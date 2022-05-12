Shangri-La partners with Make-A-Wish International

This World Family Day, Sunday 15th May 2022, Shangri-La announces its debut partnership with Make-A-Wish International. Celebrating the importance of family, special offerings across select hotels in the Middle East, Europe, India, the Indian Ocean, and Canada will be created to raise vital funds for the inspiring work the foundation does for children and families around the world. Shangri-La will also work closely with Make-A-Wish International to support the granting of wishes for children with critical illnesses across hotels, where the sky is the limit.

A wish has the ability to transform the lives of children and their families during some of the most difficult times, giving a sense of hope and escapism when needed most. Through partnering with

Make-A-Wish International, Shangri-La invites guests to make a difference with their travels by supporting this essential cause to help children experience the power of imagination and the strength it brings.

This World Family Day sees the launch of a special collaboration with Make-A-Wish International, involving three campaigns that will run across the next 12 months. Beginning with the summer launch campaign, from June 2022 select hotels will offer specially created Afternoon Teas, restaurant experiences, dedicated ‘Make-A-Wish Come True’ stay packages, and more to raise funds for Make-A-Wish International.

Following the summer, and paying homage to Shangri-La’s Asian heritage, a toy will be created for the Mid-Autumn Lunar Festival with 100% of the proceeds given to Make-A-Wish International. The collaboration then moves on to the Festive Season, where a variety of exciting offerings will be created to celebrate the most magical time of the year. Looking ahead to January 2023, with the celebration of Chinese New Year, the third installment of the partnership will be brought to life with mystical Wishing Trees appearing across the region to bring a sense of wonderment to start the New Year.

‘Family has always been at the heart of Shangri-La and we are delighted to be partnering with

Make-A-Wish International to help raise awareness and funds for the amazing work they do for children and families around the world. We hope by working together we can help make every child’s Shangri-La come true.’ Says Elena Mendez, Shangri-La’s VP Marketing (F&B) and Corporate Communications, MEIA.

In addition to the various offerings available, Shangri-La will work together with Make-A-Wish International to help grant wishes to children, creating memories for families to cherish forever. Whether a child wishes to stay in the top suite at Shangri-La The Shard, London with the bustling city at their feet, enjoy a floating breakfast in Shangri-La Dubai’s 42nd floor pool with sweeping views of Burj Khalifa; see the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower from the balconies of Shangri-La, Paris; or experience the best of Canada with Shangri-La Vancouver and Shangri-La Toronto, these desires can become reality. Whatever the dream may be, together Shangri-La and Make-A-Wish International hope to make every eligible child’s wish come true.

‘Staying at Shangri-La hotels is a dream come true for many of our Wish Children’ says Luciano Manzo, Make-A-Wish International President & CEO. ‘A wish brings hope and joy to the children and their families and has life-changing power. We look forward to granting many more of these wishes for the children thanks to Shangri-La’s support in the MEIA region’.