Aurora Expeditions special guest on Coastal UK voyage

Australia’s award-winning adventure travel company, Aurora Expeditions, has today announced prominent TV presenter, zoologist, author and conservationist Miranda Krestovnikoff as a special guest on the company’s ‘Jewels of Coastal UK’ voyage, taking place from 4-17 May 2023.

The unique 14-day voyage will mark the company’s first visit to England and explores some of the destination’s most historically significant and wildlife-rich locations, such as Cornwall, the Pembrokeshire Islands in Wales, and the lesser-known Lundy Island in the Bristol Channel.

Miranda will be joining the voyage as part of Aurora’s regular Special Guest Programme, which matches inspiring and educational guests from around the world with voyages where they can share their expertise and personal insights into the incredible and remote destinations that Aurora visits.

Whilst on the voyage, Miranda will provide lectures on some of her special interest topics; as an accomplished scuba diver she will join the voyage’s diving programme – a unique activity Aurora offers on select voyages – and as President of the Royal Society of the Protection of Birds, she will provide observations and further insights about the extraordinary bird life passengers will see on this voyage, including within RSPB sanctuaries.

The itinerary was developed by Aurora Expeditions’ product team in collaboration with the company’s Managing Director for the UK, Jos Dewing, who has a personal connection to many of the destinations featured on the itinerary.

“I’ve long been in love with the County of Cornwall in the South-West of England, and was lucky to explore Lundy Island together with my pro scuba-diver father. It is a wild and wonderful place where not many have the opportunity to visit, and even cars are banned – so the opportunity for passengers visiting on this expedition will be truly special,” commented Dewing.

“Miranda will be a fantastic addition to this voyage, not only because of her scuba credentials, but as President of the RSPB, she is also incredibly passionate about the extraordinary bird and marine life we are sure to see.”

“I love travel and adventure and nowhere better than on our very own coastline, without the need to fly abroad,” commented Krestovnikoff.

“Here in the UK, we have some of the best coastal and marine wildlife anywhere in the world, with over 20 species of cetacean and places where you can snorkel and dive with grey seals and blue sharks. For those who prefer to keep their feet dry, the seabird colonies around our shores are stunning, with opportunities to get close to some of the world’s largest colonies of puffins, Manx shearwaters and gannets.

I have always wanted to embark on a trip that encompasses all of my favourite parts of the UK coastline and this expedition does just that.”

Aurora Expeditions has pioneered exploration for more than 30 years, with discovery and innovation firmly in the company’s DNA. The Jewels of the Coastal UK is just one of many exciting new voyages recently announced by Aurora, who will also be launching its second purpose-built expedition vessel, the Sylvia Earle, in late 2022.