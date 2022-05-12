Copa Holdings net profit drops from $89.4 million to $19.8 million

Copa Holdings, S.A., today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$19.8 million for the quarter or US$0.47 per share, as compared to a net profit of US$89.4 million or earnings per share of US$2.11 in 1Q19. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net profit of US$29.5 million or US$0.70 per share. Special items for the quarter amount to US$9.7 million, comprised of unrealized mark-to-market losses related to the Company’s convertible notes as well as changes in the value of financial investments.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating profit of US$44.8 million for the quarter and a 7.8% operating margin, compared to an operating profit of US$112.9 million in 1Q19.
- Total revenues for 1Q22 came in at US$571.6 million, reaching 85.0% of 1Q19 revenues. Passenger revenue for 1Q22 was 83.4% of 1Q19 levels, while cargo revenue was 40.6% higher than 1Q19. Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM) came in at 10.2 cents, or 3.0% lower than 1Q19.
- Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) decreased 1.6% in the quarter vs. 1Q19 to 6.0 cents.
- Capacity for 1Q22, measured in terms of available seat miles (ASMs), was 87.6% of the capacity flown in 1Q19.
- The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represents 65% of the last twelve months’ revenues.
- The Company closed the quarter with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$1.6 billion.
- During the quarter, the Company took delivery of 2 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
- Including 3 Boeing 737-700 aircraft currently in temporary storage and one Boeing 737-800 freighter, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 93 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s, 16 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, and 9 Boeing 737-700s, compared to a fleet of 102 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 91.3% and a flight completion factor of 99.3%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.
- During the quarter, the Company announced two new destinations starting in June 2022 — Santa Marta in Colombia and Barcelona in Venezuela.
|Consolidated Financial
& Operating Highlights
|1Q22
|1Q19 (3)
|Variance vs. 1Q19
|4Q21
|Variance vs. 3Q21
|Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
|2,285
|2,588
|-11.7%
|2,214
|3.2%
|Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s)
|3,476
|3,830
|-9.2%
|3,369
|3.2%
|RPMs (millions)
|4,585
|5,345
|-14.2%
|4,265
|7.5%
|ASMs (millions)
|5,623
|6,415
|-12.4%
|5,109
|10.1%
|Load Factor
|81.5%
|83.3%
|-1.8 p.p.
|83.5%
|-1.9 p.p.
|Yield (US$ Cents)
|11.8
|12.1
|-2.7%
|12.7
|-6.9%
|PRASM (US$ Cents)
|9.6
|10.1
|-4.8%
|10.6
|-9.0%
|RASM (US$ Cents)
|10.2
|10.5
|-3.0%
|11.3
|-9.7%
|CASM (US$ Cents)
|9.4
|8.7
|7.5%
|8.1
|15.7%
|Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1)
|9.4
|8.7
|7.5%
|9.0
|4.2%
|CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
|6.0
|6.1
|-1.6%
|5.2
|15.2%
|Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1)
|6.0
|6.1
|-1.6%
|6.1
|-1.7%
|Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
|66.5
|81.2
|-18.1%
|61.0
|9.1%
|Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
|2.87
|2.09
|37.4%
|2.43
|18.0%
|Average Length of Haul (miles)
|2,007
|2,065
|-2.8%
|1,926
|4.2%
|Average Stage Length (miles)
|1,298
|1,299
|0.0%
|1,254
|3.5%
|Departures
|27,190
|33,329
|-18.4%
|25,458
|6.8%
|Block Hours
|88,474
|110,089
|-19.6%
|80,710
|9.6%
|Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) (2)
|11.1
|11.6
|-4.5%
|11.3
|-1.9%
|Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
|571.6
|672.2
|-15.0%
|575.0
|-0.6%
|Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
|44.8
|112.9
|-60.3%
|161.3
|-72.2%
|Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
|44.8
|112.9
|-60.3%
|115.8
|-61.3%
|Operating Margin
|7.8%
|16.8%
|-9.0 p.p.
|28.1%
|-20.2 p.p.
|Adjusted Operating Margin (1)
|7.8%
|16.8%
|-9.0 p.p.
|20.1%
|-12.3 p.p.
|Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
|19.8
|89.4
|-77.9%
|118.3
|-83.3%
|Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
|29.5
|89.4
|-67.0%
|81.7
|-63.9%
|Basic EPS (US$)
|0.47
|2.11
|-77.7%
|2.78
|-83.1%
|Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
|0.70
|2.11
|-66.7%
|1.92
|-63.4%
|Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
|42,006
|42,478
|-1.1%
|42,533
|-1.2%