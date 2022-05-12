Skal Asia Presidents Welcomed at Face to Face in Bangkok

With travel between India and Thailand opening up and quarantine no longer required for fully vaccinated travelers, Skal Asia President Andrew J. Wood (seen third right in the photo) along with Past Asia President Jason Samuel (seen third left in the photo) were both warmly welcomed to the first face-to-face meeting of the Bangkok club since March this year.

Jason who had flown in from Mumbai to join the meeting took the opportunity to present the hand delivered chain on behalf of the Asian Area to President Andrew who was elected in September 2021. The COVID-delayed chain presentation took place recently at the May networking cocktail event, organized by Skal International Bangkok at The Peninsula Hotel. Also seen in the photograph from the Bangkok club, are Pichai Visutriratana Events Director (seen far left in the photo), James Thurlby President (see second left in the photo), Michael Bamberg Secretary (seen second right in the photo) and John Neutze Treasurer (seen far right in the photo).

Skal is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

Skal International is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world. Founded in 1934, Skal International is an advocate of global tourism and peace and is a not-for-profit association. Skal does not discriminate on the basis of sex, age, race, religion, or politics. Skal is focused on doing business and business networking in the company of fellow professionals in an atmosphere of friendship. The first Club was founded in 1932 in Paris by travel managers, following an educational tour of Scandinavia, with a growing number of clubs, the Association was then formed two years later. The Skal toast promotes Happiness, Good Health, Friendship, and Long Life.

Skal International today has approximately 13,000 members in 317 clubs throughout 103 nations headquartered at the General Secretariat in Torremolinos, Spain.