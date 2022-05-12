Yotel Launches First Ever Joint Hotel In Downtown Miami

The hotel experience of the future has arrived in Downtown Miami. Opening on June 1 2022, YOTEL will introduce the global hospitality brand’s first ever combined YOTEL and YOTELPAD concept at 227 NE 2nd Street. YOTEL Miami boasts cleverly-designed rooms while YOTELPAD, situated right above the hotel, features sleek apartment-style pads. A landmark location fueled by ultra-modern amenities, guests can experience two on-site restaurants and bars, pool deck and state of the art gym. With innovation at the forefront, travelers will also benefit from check-in under a minute via self-service stations, SmartKey mobile entry, in-room mood lighting, and amenity delivery via concierge robots.

First glimpse of YOTEL Miami and YOTELPAD that guests will experience on June 1st.

“As YOTEL continues to push boundaries in the hospitality industry, we’re proud to launch our first-ever hotel and pad concept in flourishing Downtown Miami,” said Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL. “YOTEL Miami and YOTELPAD Miami are unique in that there’s something for everyone, regardless of length of stay. Our experience is led by smart design and tech-forward amenities, coupled with a sophisticated yet relaxed atmosphere that allows guests to define their own travel journey. As our third US opening in less than two years, we’re delighted to continue to expand the US footprint and bring travelers the latest in a seamless, smart stay.”

YOTEL Miami’s 222 cleverly-designed hotel rooms range from 225 sq. ft. to 430 sq. ft. in king, queen and twin categories. All rooms benefit from the brand’s smart innovation – including the convertible SmartBed™, clever storage and open concept bathrooms. Guests may also choose their own mood lighting with the room’s color wheel tool and take advantage of in-room mobile casting.

For those looking for an apartment-style stay with YOTEL design and amenities, YOTELPAD Miami’s 231 pads are bookable from one night to monthly rates. Pad spaces – ranging from studio to one bedroom and two bedrooms – feature a full kitchen with appliances, dishware, washer and dryer, living room with custom Murphy bed, and a balcony with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami. An extension of YOTEL Miami with the same level of exceptional service and experiences, YOTELPAD Miami guests will benefit from daily housekeeping service and access to all public spaces and facilities.

“Guests will find ease and comfort in every touchpoint of their experience, from checking-in to settling in, coupled with unrivaled amenities,” said Gilberto Garcia-Tunon, General Manager. “Standing 31 floors high along the Biscayne Bay skyline, YOTEL Miami’s dining and entertainment will embody the same energy as the city around us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Situated on the ground floor of YOTEL Miami, guests will enjoy a tapas-style Middle-Eastern experience at Mazeh. The restaurant is a perfect spot for shareable bites and craft cocktails. Located 12 floors high with views of Biscayne Bay, guests will find the property’s pool and its restaurant Float, an elevated outdoor lounge to enjoy drinks and light fare while taking in the Miami breeze. Diners will be surrounded by art installations and live music series. Grab + Go on the first floor will ensure guests are fueled 24/7, featuring snacks and pre-packaged meals.

YOTEL Miami and YOTELPAD Miami is developed as a joint venture between Aria Development Group and Aqarat. The building’s 231 pads, which are designated for full time residents, sold out in record-timing upon hitting the market. YOTELPAD Miami is the brand’s second pad location worldwide following the 2020 opening of YOTELPAD Park City. Miami marks YOTEL’s sixth location in the US and 21st location globally.