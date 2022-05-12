Luxury Yachting on lake Michigan

Chicago charter company responds to national boating boom with the full rollout of its unique membership program

Knot My Boat Charters has fully rolled out its unique membership program, which provides access to luxury Lake Michigan boating, with no limit to the number of charters that members can book throughout the season. The company offers memberships and single-use rentals for a fleet of 15 sport and luxury yachts, ranging from 33-foot sport cruisers to 56-foot luxe yachts.

Knot My Boat Charters is making luxury boating in Chicago more accessible

Memberships range from $4,950 to $19,500. Members are allowed up to four active reservations at a time and at least two guaranteed peak holiday reservations, saving not only on the cost of buying a boat but on the pricey and time-consuming maintenance that comes with owning a vessel. Knot My Boat Charters is accepting membership applications now through mid-June. After that, individuals can join a waitlist for the following year.

“When people couldn’t get out as much due to COVID, they began to see outdoor recreation – especially boating – as another way to spend time with family and friends or celebrate life’s events,” said Sommy Irani, co-founder of Knot My Boat Charters. “When you look at the joy of boating and the fact that Lake Michigan and the Chicago River offer unparalleled skyline views and social spaces, there’s no better way to see the city and have fun with friends or family.”

Customers can design an experience that meets their needs – whether it’s a family outing, corporate event, bachelor/bachelorette celebration or graduation party.