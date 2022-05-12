Ontario International Airport Passenger Volume Exceeds pre-pandemic Levels

Passenger traffic increased by 4% in March compared with the same month in 2019.
“Demand for air travel through Ontario International remained strong in April as passengers took to the airways for spring break vacations and to visit friends and family for religious holidays. Ontario International was rapidly growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is not a surprise that we’re among the quickest to recover,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the OntarioInternational Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
From January through April, total passenger volume was more than 1.62 million, within a percentage point of the total from the first four months of 2019. The number of domestic passengers was 1.57 million, an increase of 1.6%.
|PassengerTotals
|April2022
|April2019
|Change
|YTD2022
|YTD2019
|Change
|Domestic
|461,300
|420,699
|9.65%
|1,571,080
|1,545,621
|1.6%
|International
|14,441
|24,249
|-40.45%
|56,300
|95,660
|-41.1%
|Total
|475,741
|444,948
|6.92%
|1,627,380
|1,641,281
|-0.8%
|PassengerTotals
|April2022
|April2021
|Change
|YTD2022
|YTD2021
|Change
|Domestic
|461,300
|295,186
|56.27%
|1,571,080
|847,680
|85.3%
|International
|14,441
|3,598
|301.36%
|56,300
|14,748
|281.7%
|Total
|475,741
|298,784
|59.23%
|1,627,380
|862,428
|88.7%
Air cargo shipments also remained strong in April at 67,000 tons, 8.6% greater than April in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 15.5% higher than the January through April period in 2019, at nearly 270,000 tons.
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|April2022
|April2019
|Change
|YTD2022
|YTD2019
|Change
|Freight
|62,291
|59,359
|4.94%
|250,623
|224,346
|11.7%
|4,860
|2,454
|98.05%
|19,068
|9,192
|107.4%
|Total
|67,152
|61,813
|8.64%
|269,692
|233,539
|15.5%
|Air cargo(tonnage)
|April2022
|April2021
|Change
|YTD2022
|YTD2021
|Change
|Freight
|62,291
|70,422
|-11.55%
|250,623
|278,143
|-9.9%
|4,860
|4,085
|18.98%
|19,068
|14,383
|32.6%
|Total
|67,152
|74,508
|-9.87
|269,692
|292,526
|-7.8%
“Ontario International remains a point of pride as an increasingly popular passenger gateway in Southern California and attractive hub for e-commerce,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the OIAA. “With our growing customer base in the Inland Empire, support of our community neighbors and strong political will of our city and county leaders, I am confident Ontario International will continue to attract new and increased flights from passenger and cargo air carriers.”