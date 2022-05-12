Ontario International Airport Passenger Volume Exceeds pre-pandemic Levels

Passenger traffic increased by 4% in March compared with the same month in 2019.

“Demand for air travel through Ontario International remained strong in April as passengers took to the airways for spring break vacations and to visit friends and family for religious holidays. Ontario International was rapidly growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is not a surprise that we’re among the quickest to recover,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the OntarioInternational Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

From January through April, total passenger volume was more than 1.62 million, within a percentage point of the total from the first four months of 2019. The number of domestic passengers was 1.57 million, an increase of 1.6%.

PassengerTotals April2022 April2019 Change YTD2022 YTD2019 Change Domestic 461,300 420,699 9.65% 1,571,080 1,545,621 1.6% International 14,441 24,249 -40.45% 56,300 95,660 -41.1% Total 475,741 444,948 6.92% 1,627,380 1,641,281 -0.8%

PassengerTotals April2022 April2021 Change YTD2022 YTD2021 Change Domestic 461,300 295,186 56.27% 1,571,080 847,680 85.3% International 14,441 3,598 301.36% 56,300 14,748 281.7% Total 475,741 298,784 59.23% 1,627,380 862,428 88.7%

Air cargo shipments also remained strong in April at 67,000 tons, 8.6% greater than April in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 15.5% higher than the January through April period in 2019, at nearly 270,000 tons.

Air cargo(tonnage) April2022 April2019 Change YTD2022 YTD2019 Change Freight 62,291 59,359 4.94% 250,623 224,346 11.7% Mail 4,860 2,454 98.05% 19,068 9,192 107.4% Total 67,152 61,813 8.64% 269,692 233,539 15.5%

Air cargo(tonnage) April2022 April2021 Change YTD2022 YTD2021 Change Freight 62,291 70,422 -11.55% 250,623 278,143 -9.9% Mail 4,860 4,085 18.98% 19,068 14,383 32.6% Total 67,152 74,508 -9.87 269,692 292,526 -7.8%

“Ontario International remains a point of pride as an increasingly popular passenger gateway in Southern California and attractive hub for e-commerce,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the OIAA. “With our growing customer base in the Inland Empire, support of our community neighbors and strong political will of our city and county leaders, I am confident Ontario International will continue to attract new and increased flights from passenger and cargo air carriers.”