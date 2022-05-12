Fraport: Easter travel gives passenger numbers noticeable boost

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 4.0 million passengers in April 2022, representing an increase of 303.8 percent compared to April 2021. As a result, Germany’s largest aviation hub recorded its strongest traffic month since the beginning of the pandemic – with April 2022 passenger numbers even exceeding the monthly levels achieved during last year’s summer season. Compared to pre-pandemic April 2019, passenger traffic was still down by 34.2 percent in the reporting month.

In contrast, cargo tonnage (airfreight + airmail) slipped by 16.0 percent year-on-year in April 2022. Cargo continued to be affected by airspace restrictions related to the war in Ukraine, as well as the extensive anti-Covid measures taken in China. FRA’s aircraft movements climbed by 108.8 percent year-on-year to 32,342 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) gained 69.7 percent year-on-year to about 2.0 million metric tons.

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport’s international portfolio also benefitted in April 2022 from the ongoing rebound in passenger demand. All of the Fraport Group airports worldwide achieved traffic gains of more than 100 percent compared to April 2021.

Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia welcomed 69,699 passengers in April 2022. At the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined traffic grew to 886,505 passengers. Peru’s Lima Airport (LIM) recorded some 1.4 million passengers. Fraport’s 14 regional airports in Greece received a total of 1.4 million passengers in April 2022 – thus nearly reaching pre-crisis levels again (down only 2.4 percent compared to April 2019). On the Bulgarian Riviera, the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) also achieved a traffic increase, with a total of 95,951 passengers served in the reporting month. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast rose to about 1.5 million passengers.