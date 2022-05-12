Passenger plane with 11 people on board crashes in Cameroon forest

According to Cameroon’s transport ministry, rescue efforts are under way to locate possible survivors of a small passenger plane crash in a forest not far from Nanga Eboko.

The plane was reportedly flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo in the east of Cameroon when air traffic services lost radio contact.

“The air traffic services have lost radio contact with an aircraft flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen-Dompta-Belabo-Yaounde-Nsimalen on Wednesday, May 11, 2022,” with 11 people on board, said transport minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

Following an air and ground search, the plane was found in a forest, around 150km (93 miles) northeast of the capital Yaounde.

The cause of the crash and the identity of those on board were not immediately clear.

The minister did not give details on the victims but indicated that ground resources are being sent to the rescue.

Bibehe also asked Cameroonians to “assist the authorities in conducting rescue operations for the occupants of the aircraft”, which was chartered by a private company, Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO).

The company maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighboring Chad.

The crash is the first major industry incident reported in Cameroon since 2007, when a Kenya Airways plane carrying 114 people crashed after takeoff from Douala, killing everyone on board.