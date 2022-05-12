Dusit Thani Hua Hin: New beachside restaurant with South American Vibe

Local delicacies and indigenous produce meet traditional South American cooking methods, such as open flame techniques, for explosive flavours on and off the grill.

Dusit’s renowned Dusit Thani Hua Hin resort has undergone a stunning transformation over the past 18 months – rolling out many new products and services to delight guests and customers of all ages while channelling the property’s 31 years of hospitality heritage into new stay experiences that celebrate the local community too.

Alongside a complete renovation of all guest rooms and suites, the introduction of wellness experiences beyond the spa, a stylish redesign of the resort’s large central pool and beachfront area, and the opening of an onsite organic farm complete with resident buffaloes, the resort is now bringing destination dining back up to date with a brand new unique beachside dining experience – Nómada.

Inspired by South American indigenous cuisine – and taking its name from nomadic hunters, gatherers, and fishers that sustainably live off the land – Nómada offers a unique coastal dining experience interpreted through the distinctive tastes of locally sourced produce, including the freshest catch from local fishers and selected vegetables and herbs from Dusit Thani Hua Hin’s own organic farm.

Passionate about sustainability, Chilean Chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino carefully selects the finest produce to deliver compelling fare cooked in different ways — from authentic South American dishes that follow traditional recipes, like ceviche, to fresh meats and seafood grilled over an open flame.

The small plates and tapas selection, which starts at just THB 350++, is a great example of the bold and fresh flavours offered at Nómada. Fish and shrimp tiradito (Fresh sea bass and grilled river prawns with Chilean yellow chilli sauce and pebre); Rock lobster in Chilean sauce (deglazed with white wine); Ceviche with mango; and Nómada wanton cones (including Salmon with soy and sesame oil; Shrimp with house-made mayonnaise and crispy quinoa; and Crab with avocado brunoise), are just some of the highlights.

More bold flavours come from the open fire grill, where a wide range of seafood, meat, and sides are carefully cooked over dry, seasoned wood infusing each morsel with earthy, umami goodness and unforgettable tastes.

The premium cuts of beef (including 120 days grain-fed Angus Tomahawk, Ribeye, and Tenderloin, and slow-cooked Picanha) and generous servings of half-chicken, whole red snapper, and Indian Ocean octopus are ideal for sharing, and very reasonably priced, with mains starting at just THB 650++. These can be teamed with sides such as Grilled organic vegetables from the resort’s organic farm and South American-style corn purée (Corn Tamales) grilled in a banana leaf(priced at THB 220++ each).

For dessert, the Molten chocolate lava pudding with vanilla ice cream, berry sauce, and fresh seasonal fruits; Grilled and smoked local pineapple with toffee sauce and homemade coconut ice cream; and Passion fruit and papaya mousse cheesecake are not to be missed. Desserts are only THB 220++ each.

“Nómada is all about bringing people together to celebrate the connection between different food cultures and local ingredients,” says Chef Andre, who brings to his role more than 20 years of experience leading the kitchens of renowned and respected establishments in Santiago, Chile. Among them: Pulmay Restaurante – rated among the top seafood restaurants in the city – and, most recently, Restaurant Kechua, which specialises in Peruvian cuisine. “Dining at Nómada is a feast for all the senses – with colours, flavours, aromas, and sounds all combining to create a memorable dining experience in a tropical oasis by the beach.”

Replacing what was formerly the resort’s Rim Talay Bar & Grill, Nómada boasts a fresh new look inspired by tropical gardens and tribal motifs, all while incorporating the resort’s existing colonial stylings for a contemporary, understated design that oozes elegance, comfort and warmth.

A central pavilion (seating approximately 45) serves as the main dining room and features a semi-open, spacious layout with an open kitchen and indoor-garden design. Hanging rattan lanterns, carefully positioned plants, and a centrepiece chandelier adorned with full and lush greenery creates a photogenic, welcoming space for a leisurely and scrumptious feast.

An outdoor lounge and terrace, meanwhile, overlooks the resort’s own lake and beach and has several cosy nooks and crannies where guests can sink into oversized loungers and enjoy sharing platters and refreshing drinks. Those sitting near the beach also get a good view of the open fire pit, where the old art of barbecue is embraced and celebrated to truly delicious effect.

For cocktails and tapas, Nómada’s beach bar is where it’s at. This snug hideaway features private wooden cabanas and an open space for mingling by the sands. Alongside craft beers, fine wines, healthy juices, and classic cocktails, guests will find plenty of unique concoctions to choose from, each specially created to pair with Chef Andre’s distinctive flavoursome fare.

This includes fragrant signature cocktails such as 21:45 at the shore (Rum, citrus, caramelised banana, basil, and pineapple), the peppery and sour Piñapeño (House-made fermented pineapple skin liqueur, rum, plum sugar, and jalapeño), and the bitter and fruity Tegroni (Tequila, Campari, burnt citrus, and sweet vermouth). Cocktails start at just THB 350++.

“Featuring fresh and wholesome fruits, herbs and botanicals, our therapeutic pleasures have been specially created to enhance the dining experience and bring memorable tastes to all our guests,” says Chef Andre. “Alongside creative cocktails bursting with tropical flavours, we have a wide range of guilt-free, non-alcoholic options that guests can enjoy while soaking up the sunset by the beach. It’s the perfect way to while away an evening with family and friends.”

Delivering unique and memorable moments by the beach is exactly what Dusit Thani Hua Hin is aiming for with its new products, services and experiences, says the resort’s General Manager, Pipat Pattanhanusorn.

“From our rooms to our pool to Nómada and beyond, our resort-wide enhancements have been carefully carried out to delight and surprise our guests, create meaningful moments, and leave a long-lasting impression,” he says, “With Nómada’s grill fired up and ready to go, we now look forward to welcoming guests to experience Chef Andre’s exciting culinary offerings while discovering our new delightful sanctuary by the sea.”