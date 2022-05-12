Born to be Wild at Laconia Motorcycle Week

Summer-like weather has moved into the Lakes Region, along with growing anticipation for this year’s Laconia Motorcycle Week®, just one month away. After 98 years, you would think Laconia had grown a little weary of hosting this event, which draws hundreds of thousands of riders to the State of New Hampshire. Actually, it is quite the opposite.

“After ice-out on Lake Winnipesaukee, it is the first thing people talk about around here,” says Jennifer Anderson, Deputy Director of Laconia Motorcycle Week. “Motorcycle Week has come to symbolize the start of summer. We’ve been getting texts, calls and emails pretty consistently from business owners, locals and people from all over the country looking for the latest news. Everyone’s excited. Winter’s great but this area shines in warmer weather. And when you start hearing motorcycles, you get the sense summer’s near.”

Riders can expect favorites this year, like gypsy tours, demos, live entertainment and a full week of races and other events at nearby NH Motor Speedway, plus some new things, too. This year, there will be aVintage Motorcycle Display on Lakeside Avenue during the Hill Climb Expo up Tower Street on June 14th. Gunstock has once again stepped it up by adding the Inaugural Gunstock Ride-In Bike Show during the Hill Climb on June 15th. Also, back by popular demand is the Laconia Passport Program, incentivizing visitors to get out and ride to earn exclusive, member’s only souvenirs. If you want to skip the traffic, the Weirs Shuttle Train will be operating both weekends between Meredith and Weirs Beach, while riders looking to venture outside the area can participate in gypsy tours and rides, ranging from covered bridge tours to guided trips to the top of Mt. Washington.

“We’re expecting huge numbers this year,” added Anderson. “A lot of people who missed the last couple of rallies because of COVID and other related reasons are saying this is the year. They miss it. But most of all they want to be able to say they were here for the last of the double digits.”