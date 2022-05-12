Brazil Tourism Campaign a Huge Success

The latest ad campaign by the Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion (Embratur) in the United States generated an increase of US$ 5.7 million in bookings to Brazil from the United States. The results of the campaign that ran between last November and April also show a 78% growth in searches for “Visit Brasil,” compared to the same period last year.

This campaign included TV and internet ads, online banners, digital outdoor media, including a billboard in Times Square. The TV ads generated 1,673 insertions and 14,601,639 impacts – a measurement used to indicate an estimate of how many times the pieces were viewed by the public. In outdoor media, there were 1 million insertions, with more than 38 million impacts. The content on the internet registered more than 52 million hits, 12 million video views and more than 127 thousand clicks to the Visit Brasil website.

The president of Embratur, Silvio Nascimento, celebrated the results and pointed to new actions to promote Brazilian tourist destinations abroad to continue attracting international tourists to the country. “With this campaign, Embratur promoted the image of Brazil to increase the entry of American visitors, contributing to boost the inflow of foreign exchange and increase the relevance of tourism in generating jobs and income for our country,” explained Mr. Nascimento. “The United States is the second largest source of travelers to Brazil. So, it’s a market that we always need to keep on our radar. In the coming weeks we should launch another campaign for this audience,” said the president of Embratur.

The campaign

The main objective of the campaign was to reinforce to the North American public that the country is open for visitors and it is no longer necessary to get a visa to enter Brazil. In addition, the advertising pieces praised the main tourist destinations, such as the waterfalls of Foz do Iguaçu and the beaches of the Northeast, as well as the experiences that visitors can have in Brazil, such as the richness of the gastronomy, the culture and the hospitality of the Brazilian people.

Embratur also reinforced in the materials the actions taken in the country to keep citizens and visitors safe from Covid-19, including the adoption of health security protocols, and the creation of the “Responsible Tourism” seal, issued by the Ministry of Tourism.

Second Main Source of Tourists

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States was the second main source market of tourists to Brazil. Nearly 600,000 Americans visited Brazil that year, a number that is behind only to the almost 2 million Argentines who traveled to the Brazilian territory that year.