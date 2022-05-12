Can you guess which UK Hotel is the best?

TripAdvisor has named Resident Hotels’ Covent Garden property as its best hotel in the UK for 2022.

Resident Hotels credited the award to its team and described it as “a huge recognition for the hotel and the brand as a whole”.

Three of the group’s hotels were in the top 25 in the UK, with Victoria at number seven and Soho ranked at 16.

CEO David Orr said: “Reputation is at the heart of everything we do and I am incredibly proud to announce this recognition of the effort our team puts in every day, collaborating and working together to deliver hospitality.”

“Reputation encapsulates the team and the guest experience and it brings a valuable element of trust. This achievement is all the more remarkable given the difficult circumstances that we, and the rest of the industry, have been working under over the past two years and serves to underline our conviction that independent brands can build a competitive profile in even the biggest markets.”

Resident Hotels last year announced its sixth location, with a new site in Edinburgh due to open in 2024. The brand has plans to add rooms through management contracts, with a total target of 1,500 to 2,000 rooms over the next seven years.