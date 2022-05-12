The Best and Worst Places to Shop ‘Til You Drop

A new study by Hey Discount revealed what may be the best and worst cities in the world for shopping, with Tokyo crowned the best and Vienna named the worst.
The study analyzed shops around the world based on the number of shopping malls, top designer boutiques and fashion stores in some of the world’s most luxurious cities to reveal the best and worst cities around the world for shopping addicts.
The Best Shopping Cities in the World
|Rank
|Location
|No. of shopping locations
|No. of fashion shops within 1 mile
|No. of shopping malls within 1 mile
|No. of boutique stores within 1 mile
|No. of top designer boutiques/ retailers in the city
|Shopping score/10
|1
|Tokyo
|1,970
|240
|240
|240
|149
|9
|2
|London
|1,221
|240
|100
|102
|81
|8
|3
|Paris
|1,116
|240
|45
|86
|102
|7.42
|4
|Singapore
|751
|211
|132
|23
|59
|6.92
|5
|Hong Kong
|557
|115
|143
|2
|127
|6.33
|6
|Sydney
|262
|240
|129
|87
|33
|6.17
|7
|New York
|1,133
|120
|28
|24
|74
|5.83
|8
|Madrid
|413
|240
|118
|19
|29
|5.67
|8
|Toronto
|319
|240
|61
|57
|31
|5.67
|10
|Boston
|173
|240
|138
|119
|16
|5.58
• Tokyo can be crowned the best city for shopping in the world, with a shopping score of 9/10. Tokyo had a whopping 1,970 shopping locations, 749 more than the next biggest location. The city also has 240 fashion shops, malls and boutiques within one mile, making Tokyo a clear winner for shopping lovers around the world.
• London ranked in second place, due to gaining the second highest number of shopping locations (1,221) and the number of boutique stores within one mile (102). Paris ranked in third place due to the number of shopping locations (1,116) and its status as a designer boutique haven, with 102 high-end retailers, the third highest of those studied.
• Singapore and Hong Kong also featured in the top five. Singapore ranked in fourth place, with 211 fashion shops within one mile and 132 shopping malls within one mile. Hong Kong followed closely behind, with 557 shopping locations and 127 top designer boutiques within the city.
The Worst Shopping Cities in the World
|Rank
|Location
|No. of shopping locations
|No. of fashion shops within 1 mile
|No. of shopping malls within 1 mile
|No. of boutique stores within 1 mile
|No. of top designer boutiques/ retailers in the city
|Shopping score/10
|1
|Vienna
|267
|5
|2
|0
|15
|1.17
|2
|Munich
|144
|71
|15
|6
|29
|2
|3
|Stockholm
|124
|240
|31
|10
|12
|2.33
|4
|Las Vegas
|262
|33
|11
|1
|47
|2.42
|5
|Antwerp
|156
|240
|40
|10
|4
|2.58
|6
|Copenhagen
|235
|240
|24
|10
|13
|2.58
|7
|Miami
|231
|33
|16
|12
|37
|2.83
|8
|Buenos Aires
|368
|212
|45
|4
|10
|3.58
|9
|Amsterdam
|550
|240
|28
|0
|23
|3.67
|10
|Kuala Lumpur
|198
|63
|75
|10
|32
|3.67
• Vienna was named the worst city for shopping, with just two shopping malls within one mile and no boutique stores at all within one mile. Munich followed closely behind, with just 144 shopping locations within the city and six boutique stores within one mile.
• Two of the USAs biggest party cities also made the list. Las Vegas ranked fourth, with only one boutique store within one mile and just eleven shopping malls within one mile. Miami also ranked seventh, with just twelve boutique stores within one mile and just sixteen shopping malls within one mile.
• Copenhagen ranked sixth place, with just ten boutique stores within one mile and only thirteen top designers/boutique stores within the city. Amsterdam ranked ninth place with zero boutique stores within one mile and 23 top designer/boutique retailers within the city.