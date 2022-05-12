The Best and Worst Places to Shop ‘Til You Drop

A new study by Hey Discount revealed what may be the best and worst cities in the world for shopping, with Tokyo crowned the best and Vienna named the worst.

The study analyzed shops around the world based on the number of shopping malls, top designer boutiques and fashion stores in some of the world’s most luxurious cities to reveal the best and worst cities around the world for shopping addicts.

The Best Shopping Cities in the World

Rank Location No. of shopping locations No. of fashion shops within 1 mile No. of shopping malls within 1 mile No. of boutique stores within 1 mile No. of top designer boutiques/ retailers in the city Shopping score/10 1 Tokyo 1,970 240 240 240 149 9 2 London 1,221 240 100 102 81 8 3 Paris 1,116 240 45 86 102 7.42 4 Singapore 751 211 132 23 59 6.92 5 Hong Kong 557 115 143 2 127 6.33 6 Sydney 262 240 129 87 33 6.17 7 New York 1,133 120 28 24 74 5.83 8 Madrid 413 240 118 19 29 5.67 8 Toronto 319 240 61 57 31 5.67 10 Boston 173 240 138 119 16 5.58

• Tokyo can be crowned the best city for shopping in the world, with a shopping score of 9/10. Tokyo had a whopping 1,970 shopping locations, 749 more than the next biggest location. The city also has 240 fashion shops, malls and boutiques within one mile, making Tokyo a clear winner for shopping lovers around the world.

• London ranked in second place, due to gaining the second highest number of shopping locations (1,221) and the number of boutique stores within one mile (102). Paris ranked in third place due to the number of shopping locations (1,116) and its status as a designer boutique haven, with 102 high-end retailers, the third highest of those studied.

• Singapore and Hong Kong also featured in the top five. Singapore ranked in fourth place, with 211 fashion shops within one mile and 132 shopping malls within one mile. Hong Kong followed closely behind, with 557 shopping locations and 127 top designer boutiques within the city.

The Worst Shopping Cities in the World

Rank Location No. of shopping locations No. of fashion shops within 1 mile No. of shopping malls within 1 mile No. of boutique stores within 1 mile No. of top designer boutiques/ retailers in the city Shopping score/10 1 Vienna 267 5 2 0 15 1.17 2 Munich 144 71 15 6 29 2 3 Stockholm 124 240 31 10 12 2.33 4 Las Vegas 262 33 11 1 47 2.42 5 Antwerp 156 240 40 10 4 2.58 6 Copenhagen 235 240 24 10 13 2.58 7 Miami 231 33 16 12 37 2.83 8 Buenos Aires 368 212 45 4 10 3.58 9 Amsterdam 550 240 28 0 23 3.67 10 Kuala Lumpur 198 63 75 10 32 3.67

• Vienna was named the worst city for shopping, with just two shopping malls within one mile and no boutique stores at all within one mile. Munich followed closely behind, with just 144 shopping locations within the city and six boutique stores within one mile.

• Two of the USAs biggest party cities also made the list. Las Vegas ranked fourth, with only one boutique store within one mile and just eleven shopping malls within one mile. Miami also ranked seventh, with just twelve boutique stores within one mile and just sixteen shopping malls within one mile.

• Copenhagen ranked sixth place, with just ten boutique stores within one mile and only thirteen top designers/boutique stores within the city. Amsterdam ranked ninth place with zero boutique stores within one mile and 23 top designer/boutique retailers within the city.