Travel Hotspots Especially for Seniors

If you’re a senior over 60, you likely are making or enjoying a travel bucket list. It’s that time of life to retire, slow down from the rat race, and enjoy visiting new places.

Research conducted by Aging In Place compiles a list of OECD countries and the largest and most visited cities in the US. They then ranked each destination on its suitability for senior travelers, looking at public transport links, sightseeing opportunities, weather, and hotels.

The 10 best vacation countries for retirees:

Rank Country Number of art galleries Number of attractions Average yearly rainfall (mm) Public transport investment % of hotels with wheelchair access Retirement travel score/10 1 United States 6,996 256,915 715 $116.3b 46.85 9.14 2 Australia 1,150 38,889 534 $21.7b 50.89 9.04 3 Canada 1,319 38,926 537 $9.8b 38.05 8.49 4 Italy 1,290 129,659 832 $10.6b 44.7 8.08 5 Spain 473 56,824 636 $6.2b 50 7.83 6 Germany 528 42,418 700 $27.2b 37.04 7.68 7 United Kingdom 2,096 83,239 1,220 $25.2b 36.73 7.68 8 France 985 78,254 867 $23.7b 43.45 7.58 9 Japan 2,340 113,165 1,668 $45.9b 21.9 6.82 10 Turkey 387 14,765 593 $8.7b 26.69 6.57

For seniors, the US is the best country to travel to, scoring 9.14 out of 10 across all factors we looked at. The United States has more art galleries, nature and wildlife areas, and attractions than any other country on our list, giving endless opportunities for things to do while on holiday.

46.85% of the hotels in the United States are marked as wheelchair accessible on Tripadvisor. Out of all the countries we looked at, only Spain and Australia have a higher percentage of accessible hotels. For retirees, this indicates more accessible showers, bathtubs, and larger hotel rooms to accommodate mobility restrictions.

Australia ranks second – scoring 9.04 out of 10 for retiree travel according to the criteria we looked at. Australia has the highest percentage of wheelchair-accessible hotels out of all countries on our list, at 50.89%, and the least amount of average annual rainfall.

Canada ranks third scoring 8.49 out of 10 across all criteria. With an average of 537mm of rainfall per year, Canada is one of the driest destinations on our list, giving you the best chance at a vacation without rain.

The research also details the best US city travel destinations:

Rank City Number of art galleries Number of attractions Average yearly rainfall (mm) % of people that use public transport % of hotels with wheelchair access Retirement travel score/10 1 Las Vegas 50 2,328 106 3.2 56.91 7.95 2 San Francisco 71 2,312 581 31.6 36.74 7.73 3 Chicago 72 2,395 1,038 26.2 45.38 7.35 4 Los Angeles 57 2,645 362 8.2 23.46 6.97 5 New York 216 5,543 1,258 52.8 44.36 6.45 6 Tucson 51 767 269 2.9 41.87 6.41 7 Austin 33 1,136 921 2.9 55.56 6.33 7 Seattle 54 1,332 999 20.5 32.02 6.33 9 Orlando 17 1,511 1,307 2.9 75.28 6.07 9 Portland 37 1,156 1,111 11.4 47.86 6.07 11 Albuquerque 40 527 225 1.7 59.79 5.94

Las Vegas ranks first as the best city for retired vacationers – with a score of 7.95 out of 10. Despite its reputation as the ultimate playground for nightlife and casinos, Sin City has endless opportunities for senior citizen travellers. Las Vegas is home to more art galleries, areas of nature and wildlife, and attractions than most other cities on our list.

San Francisco ranks second with a score of 7.73 out of 10. San Francisco has more art galleries and areas of nature and wildlife than most cities we looked at, providing endless options for sightseeing and exploring the city’s natural beauty.

Chicago ranks third with a score of 7.35 out of 10. With more art galleries and attractions than most cities we looked at, Chicago is one of the best cities we looked at for sightseeing and culture. Chicago also has one of the most-used public transportation systems out of all cities in the US we looked at, with 26.2 percent of all commuters choosing to travel by bus, rail, or public transportation.