Vancouver Aquarium Unveils New Exhibit with Interactive Experience 

The Vancouver Aquarium is excited to announce a new exhibit, Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation, opening on Saturday, May 14 and running until September 25. This exhibit features conservation success stories happening around the world and allows guests to have interactive experiences profiling 12 endangered species.

Wildlife Rescue is about endangered animals and the people who have dedicated their lives to helping them survive. Wildlife populations around the world are under enormous stress due to pollution, deforestation and habitat encroachment. Many species are becoming endangered while others are on the brink of extinction.

“This exhibit profiles how species are being rescued, so we are delighted to welcome guests to experience Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation first hand,” said Vancouver Aquarium Executive Director Clint Wright.

Guests will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with interactive displays and learn about amazing wildlife rescues during small group presentations.

Children and adults alike can explore the wonder of unique species including the Burmese star tortoise, Crested gecko, Domestic ferret, Western fox snake, Cane toad, Hog Island Boa Constrictor, Malagasy tree boa, Red knee tarantula, Green and Black Dart frog, Virginia opossum, Painted turtle. The Aquarium anticipates a few more animals will be arriving soon.

The Burmese star tortoise is an endangered species and until very recently there were only a few hundred individual tortoises alive. Conservation work has helped the population to rebound. Today there are more than 14,000 specimens in the wild.

“Everyone can have a role to play in the story of wildlife rescue. We invite everyone to begin their journey as a wildlife rescuer,” said Vancouver Aquarium Animal Care Director Mackenzie Neale.