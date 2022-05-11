WestJet names new Vice-President, Commercial Strategy

WestJet today announced the appointment of Chris Avery, as Vice-President, Commercial Strategy. Avery, a former WestJetter, will join WestJet’s senior leadership team effective immediately.

“Chris’ knowledge and experience will be critical as we continue to drive growth and accelerate recovery,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Commercial. “We are thrilled to welcome Chris back to the WestJet team as travel demand ramps up and we focus on our long-term commercial strategy.”

Avery returns to WestJet following five years with Canadian North where he served as President and CEO from 2018 to 2022 and as Vice-President, Customer and Commercial from 2017 to 2018. During his time at the helm of Canadian North, Avery led the merger and integration activities between Canadian North and First Air and successfully navigated the pandemic crisis to position the airline for recovery. Prior to joining Canadian North, Avery spent 11 years with WestJet in senior leadership roles serving as Vice-President, Network Planning and Alliances, Vice-President and General Manager WestJet Vacations and Vice-President, Revenue and Planning. With more than two-decades of aviation experience across North America, Avery has also held positions with Alaska Airlines, Air Transat and Canadian Airlines International.

“I am excited to return to WestJet at such a pivotal time as the business evolves to meet the travel and vacation needs of Canadians in recovery,” said Avery. “This is dynamic and innovative team and I’m looking forward to working alongside WestJetters to ensure the airline’s future success.”