Tourism Seychelles on the Road and Charming South African Partners

The Tourism Seychelles team takes the road to South Africa for a plethora of activities to reconnect with partners from the region.

The team headed by the Tourism Seychelles representative in South Africa Mr. Germain also included the Director for the South African market Ms. Christine Vel.

Visiting the Indaba Tourism fair, one of the largest tourism marketing events on the African calendar, which took place from May 2 to May 5, 2022, Durban, Mr. Germain and Ms. Vel had several fruitful meetings with a few key local partners in South Africa.

The team also met with the South African Tourism representatives to discuss areas of tourism corporation between the two countries. The meeting was also attended by the Seychelles Honorary Consul in Durban, Mr. Abul Fahl Moshin Ebrahim.

As part of their visibility take-over on the South African soil, the Tourism Seychelles team also hosted a group of journalists from Cape Town for a breakfast presentation where they were able to learn more about the destination and get the latest travel updates.

Speaking of the marketing initiative in the South African market, Mr. Germain mentioned that the team has been encouraged by the interest received from the partners.

“There is an increasing interest from our partners, especially for future projects focusing on sustainability and active lifestyle.”

“We are currently keeping the momentum, engaging in meetings, presentations, and other networking activities to reconnect with our partners and discuss areas of collaboration,” said Mr. Germain.

The team is currently hosting the Seychelles Tourism Roadshow, which include a series of workshops in the South African cities of Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.