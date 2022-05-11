First Caption by Hyatt Hotel to debut this summer

Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is set to make its grand debut this summer, marking the launch of Hyatt’s new lifestyle, responsibly engaged brand, Caption by Hyatt. Located on the corner of world-famous Beale Street and Front Street, the 136-room hotel will offer guests a select-service neighborhood experience that sparks conversation and inspires connection in one of Memphis’ coolest areas.

With spectacular views of the Mississippi River and city skyline, the hotel will offer guests a centrally located hub near signature Memphis experiences like the Orpheum Theater, the Memphis Rock n’ Soul Museum, FedEx Forum, and Sun Studios. Using upcycled and community-inspired design, the property will weave eclectic contemporary aesthetics into the urban industrial history of the area. The hotel is integrated into the historic William C Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop as part of the One Beale mixed-use development, preserving the existing riverside brick and cast-iron façade that dates back to 1879. This commitment to sustainability will also be reflected in the property’s layering of colors, textures, recycled materials, culturally resonant murals and emphasis on community.

“Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that will offer conscientious travelers a true Memphian lifestyle experience,” said Sarah Titus, area general manager. “With memorable encounters that celebrate the sounds and lifestyle of Beale Street, we are proud to share with visitors and neighbors a taste of all the local culture and cuisine there is to savor.”

Community Connections at Talk Shop

A signature marquee on Front Street will welcome guests into Talk Shop, which will serve as the Caption by Hyatt brand’s remixed and reimagined hotel lobby experience. The inviting and light-filled space will offer a lively and versatile all-day lounge and workspace for locals and guests to enjoy craft coffee or cocktails, work remotely or partake in casual meetups, and serve as a personal or social space. This intentional culinary and social space, made up of the indoor lounge area and expansive patio and beer garden adorned with open fire pits and exposed brick, will highlight regional favorites through an all-day menu, the Hearth Bar’s assortment of freshly baked breads and tasty spreads, and the locally sourced grab-and-go bar. Together with Memphian purveyors like Grit Girls Grits, Bluff City Mushrooms, Joyce Chicken, Home Place Pastures Pork, and Grind City Brewing, Talk Shop will deliver an unmistakably Memphian neighborhood experience to both travelers and local Memphians.

A rotating events calendar at the welcome area will serve as a space for travelers and locals alike to discover their own experiences with poetry jams, book clubs, or open-mic sessions happening in the area. Guests can connect with the emcee, who will be the all-encompassing host and guide to the Caption by Hyatt experience.

Seamless and Tech-Forward Amenities

To cater to today’s guests who crave seamless, instantaneous access, the Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis experience will feature a streamlined check-in, mobile key, and mobile-order food service. Guests will be able to access their rooms with mobile keys in Apple Wallet, which allows World of Hyatt members to easily and securely tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock guestrooms and key card-protected common areas without having to open an app or handle a traditional plastic room key. Powered by modern technology with an emphasis on the conscious traveler, any additional information, features, and experiences can be found in the World of Hyatt app or via QR codes.

Vibrant Design and Accommodations

The functionally designed guestrooms at Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis display bold, irreverent interiors that reflect the culture of urban street-art with soothing hues of blues and greens highlighted by tasteful pops of color. Guests will enter thoughtfully designed living spaces with repurposed materials, unpretentious comforts, and an in-room work/play lounge with a worktable, task lighting, and power outlets that is separated from the sleeping area. Industrial barn-inspired doors slide open to reveal the spacious, well-lit bathrooms treated with custom Memphis-themed wallcoverings, enclosed walk-in rain showers, large vanities, and plenty of counter space. Eight riverfront suites will offer step-out balconies with uninterrupted views of the Mississippi River and iconic M Bridge.

Reservations for Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis are available for stays starting July 1, 2022.