VINCI Airports recognized for contribution towards ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission’

VINCI Airports, concessionaire for Portugal’s airports, has received level 4 of the ACA (Airport Carbon Accreditation) for nine of its Portuguese ANA airports: Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Ponta Delgada, Santa Maria, Horta, Flores, Madeira and Porto Santo. This ACA level 4 certifies the transformation of the airports towards “Net Zero Carbon Emission” for the activities directly under their control, and underlines the cooperation with all stakeholders, including the airlines, in the reduction of their emissions (“scope 3”).

VINCI Airports was the first airport operator in the world to launch an international environmental action plan in 2016, and the first to have all its 53 airports in 12 countries join the ACA programme.VINCI Airports now has 12 airports accredited at level 4 (9 airports in Portugal and 3 airports in Kansai, Japan).

In Portugal, VINCI Airports is deploying its environmental action plan around 4 priorities:

The development of photovoltaic energy at the airports: VINCI Airports is currently finalising the construction of a first solar farm at Faro airport, which started in 2021.

The implementation of solutions for airlines and passengers: at Lisbon airport, VINCI Airports has launched in 2021 a tool for real-time monitoring of CO 2 emissions during aircraft taxiing (an initiative awarded at the VINCI Environmental Awards).

emissions during aircraft taxiing (an initiative awarded at the VINCI Environmental Awards). The commitment of the entire aviation industry with the creation, in 2021, of the “Portuguese Airports Carbon Forum”, in association with airlines, airport partners, town halls and transport companies.

Sequestration of residual emissions by the forest: in recent months, VINCI Airports has launched its forest carbon sink programme near the airports of Faro, Porto Santo and Lisbon.