Ukraine International Airlines operates special flight for national football team

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA)provided support to humanitarian initiatives of Ukrainian football players.

UIA operated intra-European transportation of the Ukrainian national football team for a friendly match with the “Borussia” club.

Forty-five players of the Ukrainian national team were delivered to Germany on May 10 by Ljubljana-Dusseldorf flight.

A friendly match with the German “Borussia“, the national team of Ukraine will hold on May 11 in support of the global platform United24.

This project was initiated by the President of Ukraine to raise funds to support our state during the war.

The Ukrainian football team will hold a number of such friendly matches in a special uniform, the main design component of which is a unique map of Ukraine with borders in the form of flags of countries that support us in the war against Russian invaders.

All funds received from matches played and sales of unique T-shirts will be provided to the United24 platform.