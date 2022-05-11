Princess Cruises introduces new all-inclusive offering

Princess Cruises today announced Princess Premier, a new premium add-on package that offers guests unlimited WiFi for up to 4 devices, premium/top-shelf beverages, photos, specialty dining, and crew gratuities/appreciation. For just $75 per person per day, the inclusive package builds off the popular Princess Plus add-on to offer a more comprehensive bundle and savings of more than 50 percent when the amenities of Princess Premier are purchased separately. In a unique promotion twist, Princess Premier guests also will be automatically entered into a new onboard promotion for a chance to win a cruise for two every year for a decade and up to $100,000 in cash prizes.

“Guests have overwhelmingly embraced the convenience and value offered in Princess Plus, so we are adding Princess Premier to take our inclusivity options to the next level,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Princess Premier is our most inclusive package, offering guests sought-after onboard amenities at an incredible value. Whether a guest prefers a standalone cruise purchase or a fully inclusive vacation, Princess has hassle-free options for everyone. Every option is intended to provide great value.”

Princess Premier goes on sale May 25, for voyages starting June 25 and beyond. The package is available for just $75 per person, per day, and includes:

Unlimited MedallionNet WiFi – the best WiFi at sea – for up to four-devices

New “Premier” Beverage Package – top-shelf spirits and cocktails up to $18 with bar service charge included, new selection of wines by the glass, 25 percent bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water

Two specialty dining meals per person including popular restaurants like Crown Grill and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria

Digital downloads of all photos taken by professional staff onboard, plus three prints of any size up to 8 x 10

Entry into new Princess Prizes on board door portal promotion

Daily Crew Appreciation

Princess Premier also includes entry into Princess Prizes, a new experience that transforms guests’ stateroom entry into an exciting experience for chances to win cruise vacations, cash, exclusive onboard experiences and more. The new game is a first-of-its-kind stateroom gaming experience exclusively with MedallionClass capabilities.

For a one-time entry fee per stateroom of $20 per day, when purchased separately, every time an adult guest accesses their stateroom with their Medallion*, they will have the chance to win grand prizes that include $100,000 in cash and a cruise for two every year for the next decade, along with prizes won on every voyage that range from a cruise for two in a balcony stateroom, onboard cruise credits from $25 up to $250, wine tastings, and chef’s table dinners. Guests can also win entries for an end-of-cruise drawing in which someone will win at least $5,000 every voyage.

All Princess vacations offer elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and the MedallionClass experience. The addition of Princess Premier gives guests three package options when booking a Princess cruise vacation:

Princess Standard cruise package, including the standard cruise fare

Princess Plus ($40 per person, per day until May 25; $50 per person, per day starting May 25) – including unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to $12, 25 percent off bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation

NEW! Princess Premier ($75 per person, per day), on sale beginning May 25

Guests on voyages departing June 25 and beyond who previously purchased Princess Plus can upgrade to Princess Premier for an additional $25 per person, per day.