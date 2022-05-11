So long iPod: Apple pulls plug on its iconic device

The Cupertino-based US tech giant Apple announced that while the remaining iPod Touch devices in stock would still be available for purchase via official on-line web stores or directly at Apple retail stores, while supplies last, no new iPod models will be produced in the future.

For over twenty years, the iPod has dominated the portable audio market. The original version of the iPod with a click wheel and small screen was introduced by the late Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2001.

“Since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go,” Apple said in a statement.

“Today, the experience of taking one’s music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple’s product line.”

Capable of holding 1,000 CD-quality songs, the first iPod revolutionized the music industry in two major ways. For one thing, it allowed music lovers to carry their favorite albums with them at all times in their pocket. The iPod also introduced the concept of ‘shuffle’ to its users, allowing them to listen to songs at random instead of having to choose.

The device turned nearly bankrupt Apple into the world’s most valuable tech brand. It also paved the way for Apple’s flagship product – the iPhone.

“If we didn’t do the iPod, the iPhone wouldn’t have come out,” iPod creator Tony Fadell said.

“It brought Steve [Jobs] confidence that we could do something outside of the map and that we could actually continue to innovate in new areas.”

Apple quoted in its statement Greg Joswiak, the company’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing as saying that: “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV.”

The world saw the last update of the iPod Touch, which has a big screen and serves as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone, in 2019. And today, as the iPhone has become Apple’s best-selling product, the company sees no more use in producing new iPods.

According to earlier reports, Apple’s revenue in Q1 of this year surged by 9% against the same period in 2021 and totaled some $97.3 billion (against some $90 billion in 2021).