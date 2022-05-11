Blue Water to run Halesford Harbour Resort & Marina

Ocean City, Md.-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion with the appointment of operational lead at Halesford Harbour Resort & Marina, in partnership with National Land Lease Capital.

Halesford Harbour is ideally located on Smith Mountain Lake with close proximity to the town of Moneta, restaurants and family entertainment. Guests can enjoy fishing, boating, private beaches, boardwalk access, the popular Jake’s Place Restaurant, and more on 500 miles of shoreline. The RV resort offers seasonal sites only, while The Inn offers a wide variety of lodging options for the public. The private beach is for guest use offering recreation on Smith Mountain Lake including inflatable slip ‘n slides. Dinner cruise charters are also available, making it a great venue for weddings and gatherings.

The resort offers 133 seasonal RV sites and 123 seasonal marina slips. Guests can also stay at The Inn, which offers 26 rooms with water views, and an adjacent private cabin. The Inn’s guests can enjoy a large outdoor patio with gas firepits, a gas BBQ overlooking the lake, and a dock with six boat slips for resort and inn guests.

“Halesford Harbour is an impeccable addition to Blue Water’s portfolio,” said Blue Water CEO Todd Burbage. “Guests can take part in some of our favorite waterfront activities including fishing, boating, and recreation on a private beach. This property has all the makings of yet another fantastic Blue Water destination. We look forward to working closely with the team at Halesford Harbour to apply our standard of exceptional guest experiences and continue to provide guests with a remarkable lakeside escape.”

Blue Water is growing rapidly and continuously adding managed properties, owned assets, and developing new projects. Halesford Harbour marks Blue Water’s 12th property in Virginia and 7th operational venture in partnership with NLLC.

“We are excited to partner again with the team at Blue Water to further the level of service and curate the best experiences for our guests at Halesford Harbour,” said Yogi Singh, partner at NLLC.