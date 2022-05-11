Hotelbeds partners with B2B booking platform Xeni

Hotelbeds has just announced a partnership to distribute its full hotel and car rental portfolio on Xeni, a B2B service offering a complete white label travel booking and payments platform.

Xeni users – which include small to medium-sized leisure agencies, experience sellers cross-selling travel and organisations seeking discounted travel for their community – will gain access to 300,000 hotels and 500 car rental providers that are part of the Hotelbeds portfolio.

“Through this agreement, we will further increase our reach of hard-to-access B2B buyers, while Xeni will expand its product selection to allow its B2B clients to create their own packages and trips, including flights, hotels and cars” says Leon Herce, Core Commercial Director at Hotelbeds. He adds that: “we are very excited to distribute our extensive portfolio of hotel and car rental products through the platform and look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Xeni in the future.”

Besides accessing great content available at net rates, the users of the Xeni platform benefit from full freedom over commissions with no debit memos, commission shares, clawbacks, or limits; an integrated and simplified payment solution; a no-code required implementation that takes minutes; and a self-branded booking engine.

Sachin Narode, CEO of Xeni, added: “Travel agents and experience-sellers want to focus on their expertise and client network. Today, they are distracted by problems accessing wholesale inventory, creating an online experience for travelers, and manually performing administrative tasks. By providing smaller organizations with the complete travel booking platform they need, we are democratizing the ability to resell travel online. We’re very excited to expand our partnership with Hotelbeds to enhance our inventory selection at best-in-industry prices for our users around the world.”