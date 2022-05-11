Hello, Gorgeous! FUNNY GIRL at Sofitel New York now

Sofitel New York, the official hotel of the Tony Awards, has revived its Broadway-themed suite series echoing the first ever Broadway revival of the classic musical FUNNY GIRL, now playing at the August Wilson Theatre. The new suite will feature signature décor inspired by the highly anticipated Broadway musical starring Beanie Feldstein as the iconic Fanny Brice. Guests booking the FUNNY GIRL Suite package will receive two tickets to the musical and “noshes” presented by Katz’s Delicatessen, a New York City staple serving traditional Jewish deli fare since 1888.

Upon entering the 2415 FUNNY GIRL Prestige Terrace Suite, with second-to-none views of the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings, theater buffs will be welcomed by a neon “Hello, Gorgeous” sign. As guests make their way through the suite they’ll find other signature items inspired by the Broadway show, including artwork and sheet music from the 2022 production, photographs of the real Fanny Brice, a collection of books on Fanny Brice, Ziegfeld Follies, and Vaudeville, a director’s chair, trunk, and vintage telephone, and a Broadway dressing room-style vanity mirror.

Completing the experience, guests who book the FUNNY GIRL Suite package will receive two orchestra tickets to see the musical, along with treats presented by Katz’s Deli in an official Katz’s tote bag.

The FUNNY GIRL Suite is available for booking May 17- November 12, 2022, at a starting rate of $799 per night. The FUNNY GIRL Suite package must be booked at least 10 days before arrival.