What you need to know before buying a new Electric Car in the United States

Financial comparison site Forbes Advisor analyzed data from the U.S Department of Energy as well as all fifty states to establish how many electric charging stations there are in each state, per registered electric vehicle in said state.

The study found that North Dakota is the most accessible place to charge an electric car with the best ratio of registered electric vehicles in the state to electric charging stations at 3.18 electric cars to one charging station. This comes as a result of 69 total charging stations in the state and 220 registered electric vehicles in North Dakota.

Meanwhile, Wyoming has the second-best ratio of electric vehicles to charging stations with 5.40 electric cars to a single charging station, making Wyoming the second most accessible state to charge an electric car. This is due to 61 electric charging stations and 330 registered electric vehicles in the state.

The third most accessible state to charge an electric vehicle in Rhode Island which has 6.24 electric cars to a single charging station – the third-best ratio of any state. The state has 253 charging stations, but with 1,580 registered vehicles in the state, Rhode Island takes third place.

Maine ranks as the fourth most accessible state in America to charge an electric vehicle. The state has 303 charging stations and 1,920 registered electric vehicles meaning Maine has the fourth-best ratio of 6.33 electric cars to a single charging station.

Taking the fifth spot is West Virginia with a ratio of 6.38 electric cars to a single charging station, while South Dakota is the sixth most accessible state in America to charge an electric vehicle with the sixth-best ratio of 6.83 registered electric cars to a single charging station.

The most accessible state in America to drive an electric car Rank Number of registered electric cars to a single charging station North Dakota 1 3.18 Wyoming 2 5.40 Rhode Island 3 6.24 Maine 4 6.33 West Virginia 5 6.38 South Dakota 6 6.83 Missouri 7 6.84 Kansas 8 6.90 Vermont 9 7.21 Mississippi 10 8.04

he least accessible state in America to drive an electric vehicle is New Jersey. New Jersey has the worst ratio of registered electric vehicles to a single charging station with 46.16 electric vehicles to a single station. This is due to 659 charging stations in New Jersey and a total of 30,420 registered electric cars across the state.

Arizona is the second least accessible state in America for electric car owners to charge their vehicles with the second worst ratio of 32.69 electric vehicles to a single charging station. Arizona has 28,770 registered electric vehicles with 880 total charging stations across the state, leading to its low ranking on the list.

Washington state has the third-worst ratio of electric cars to charging stations with 32.13 electric cars to a single charging station. The state has 50,520 registered electric vehicles and 1,572 total public charging stations.

California is the fourth least accessible state for charging an electric car with a ratio of 31.20 electric cars to a single charging station. When broken down, California has 13,628 charging stations across the state as well as 425,300 registered electric cars. Hawaii is the fifth least accessible American state for charging an electric car, having a ratio of 29.97 electric cars to a charging station as a result of 10,670 registered electric cars and 356 charging points.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Forbes Advisor said: “The electric car industry is growing at a rapid pace for numerous reasons, including rising gas prices, as well as electric vehicles being an eco-friendlier mode of transport. However, these findings offer a fascinating insight into the disparity between states when it comes to accessibility for drivers of electric vehicles.”

The least accessible states in America to drive an electric car State Rank Number of registered electric cars to a single charging station New Jersey 1 46.16 Arizona 2 32.69 Washington 3 32.13 California 4 31.20 Hawaii 5 29.97 Illinois 6 27.02 Oregon 7 25.30 Florida 8 23.92 Texas 9 23.88 Nevada 10 23.43

