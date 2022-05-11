Call for Transparency in Social Responsibility from Travel Industry

Opening its books on emissions and social responsibility and committing to science-based targets in its new ESG report, the adventure travel group, Hurtigurten Group, emphasizes how reducing emissions must be the number one goal for travel companies while calling for greater transparency in the industry – particularly from those that operate cruise ships.

“We operate in an industry which negatively impacts the environment, so we have a collective responsibility to be more transparent and accountable when it comes to our natural and social impact. Sustainability is not a marketing exercise, it’s a core part of business. It’s a licence to operate and more importantly, it’s the right thing to do”, said CEO of Hurtigruten Group Daniel Skjeldam.

Among other things, the report details how the Group’s three business areas: Hurtigruten Norway, Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Svalbard achieved their own ESG milestones in 2021.

Last year, Hurtigruten Expeditions launched its third battery-hybrid ship MS Otto Sverdrup while MS Fridtjof Nansen was awarded the world’s most sustainable ship by Scope ESG and Stern Magazine. In addition, Hurtigruten Norway set in motion plans to launch Europe’s most environmentally fleet upgrade to reduce emissions by 25% and NoX by 80%, while Hurtigruten Svalbard partnered with Volvo Penta to develop it first hybrid day cruiser.

“I am extremely proud of our colleagues both at land and sea for achieving many other ESG successes despite operating in a pandemic. We have been a first mover on sustainability for decades, and we will continue to be a catalyst for change towards a greener travel industry – to protect what we love today, tomorrow and into the future,” Skjeldam added.

The report offers an in-depth review of Hurtigruten Group’s path towards sustainable travel in the future. Among the highlights are its intention to launch the first zero emission ship on the Norwegian coast by 2030, have fully carbon neutral operations by 2040 and ultimately becoming emission free by 2050.

All these milestones recognize the importance of solid governance, environmental stewardship and social responsibility for the Group’s long-term business strategy and creating value for investors.

Hurtigruten Group’s ESG report for 2021 was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard.