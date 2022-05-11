Big 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Argentina

Space Tourism Security In today’s Breaking News Show on May 8, 2022 Dr Peter Tarlow and Juergen Steinmetz discussed the need for space tourism security to prepare future generations. Also discussed are current challenges and the current situation in global travel and tourism. The post Space Tourism Security appeared first on Breaking News Show.

SKAL International Jakarta: A love story by president Alistair Speirs Meet Alistair Speirs, president of SKAL International Jakarta. Alistair lived in Indonesia for more than 40 years and loves not only Jakarta, Bali, and Lombok, but all of Indonesia. He lives and breathes travel and tourism. His SKAL Club in Jakarta has an agenda: Doing business with friends, environment, sustainability, and quality speakers. The post […]

Jamaica takes its Tourism Case to the United Nations after an agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia The signing took place at the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UN, on the occasion of the UN High-Level Thematic Debate on Tourism. Jamaica and KSA signed an MOU on Tourism collaboration and the development of Sustainability and resilience globally!Tourism Ministers Edmund Bartlett and Ahmed Al-Khateeb executed the agreement at […]

SKAL Paris will be 90 in July – and you’re invited to the Party in Paris Skål International members are invited to attend the 90th-anniversary celebration of Skål International Paris club number 1! Mark down July 1-3, 2022 The club board is working to propose you a fabulous and unforgettable experience! We thank our World President Burcin Turkkan and Michael, grandson of the ‘Father of Skål International’, Florimond Volckaert, who have […]

Strong Earth Youth Summit on Climate Friendly Travel Today the Breaking News Show in Cooperation with the World Tourism Network is featuring the second Strong Earth Youth Summit from SUN X Malta. The summit is focused on Tourism Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction. Organized by longtime WTN supporter Professor Geoffrey Lipman and is dedicated each year to the Memory of Maurice Strong, who […]

Coffee in Manila, SKAL in Panama and Canada – all in today’s Breaking News Show Honolulu, 30 April 2022: Sharlene Batin and Verna Covar- Buensuceso from the Philippine Tourism Board are taking us to the Manila Coffee Festival Opening today. Also meet Denis Smith, Executive Director, SKAL Canada in Winnipeg, and Roberto Emilio Baca Plazolo, president of SKAL Panama. Learn what SKAL is all about, and learn views by SKAL […]

Service with a Smile: Breaking News Show 26 April 2022 Juergen Steinmetz is in Manila, and Dr. Peter Tarlow is in Texas discussing what makes headlines today in global travel and tourism. Juergen Steinmetz is in Manila after the WTTC Summit and today’s conversation is about the importance of smiles in the tourism service business. The Philippines exports the largest force of nurses and hospitality […]

This Weekend is For Peace Through Tourism Easter, Passover, Ramadan, and Songkran means Peace Through Tourism this weekend. With the world facing war, Dr. Peter Tarlow explains the connection between this holiday season and peace through tourism. Dr. Tarlow is also the Chaplin for the College Station Police department in Texas. In his discussion with Juergen Steinmetz, we are also reminded about […]

Russia says Thank You America for your Restrictions Today’s breaking news show will feature a Russian propaganda message by the attractive Russian lady “Natasha” saying thank you to America for its sanctions. Do sanctions work is the question Dr. Peter Tarlow and Juergen Steinmetz are discussing in today’s breaking news show. Today’s show will touch on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, China. […]