Big 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Argentina

A huge 6.8 earthquake struck Argentina today at 23:06:29 UTC, about a half hour ago.
The location was at23.614S 66.724W at a depth of 193 km.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on any tsunami threat at around 1:12 p.m.
There have not yet been any reports of damages or injuries.
Distances
• 78.6 km (48.7 mi) NNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina
• 147.5 km (91.4 mi) WSW of Humahuaca, Argentina
• 158.8 km (98.5 mi) WNW of San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina
• 169.6 km (105.1 mi) WNW of Palpal, Argentina
• 186.0 km (115.3 mi) NW of Salta, Argentina