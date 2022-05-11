Home
Big 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Argentina
Argentina
Quake located 49 miles north northwest of San Antonio de los Cobres in the Jujuy Province

image courtesy of USGS

A huge 6.8 earthquake struck Argentina today at 23:06:29 UTC, about a half hour ago.

The location was at23.614S 66.724W at a depth of 193 km.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on any tsunami threat at around 1:12 p.m.

There have not yet been any reports of damages or injuries.

Distances           

•             78.6 km (48.7 mi) NNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina

•             147.5 km (91.4 mi) WSW of Humahuaca, Argentina

•             158.8 km (98.5 mi) WNW of San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina

•             169.6 km (105.1 mi) WNW of Palpal, Argentina

•             186.0 km (115.3 mi) NW of Salta, Argentina

