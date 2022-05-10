Saudi Arabian Style is Becoming the New Tourism Trend

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offering through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas.

STA is doing such a great job, that “Saudi Arabian style” is now looked at as a trend in tourism. It operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. From the pristine stunning coastline of the Red Sea to the historic beauty of Diriyah, to the lush mountains of Aseer, Saudi knows how to present itself to the adventure seeker, cultural explorer, and those seeking a unique rich travel experience.

“Saudi is incomparable, in its diversity, rich culture, true Arabian hospitality innate in its people, archaeological sites and unique landscapes. We are a new pulsating Saudi with a new lifestyle offering designed to satisfy the curious traveler,” said CEO and member of the Board at the Saudi Tourism Authority, Fahd Hamidaddin.

“Over the last 12 months, what we have witnessed in Saudi is nothing less than remarkable. We welcomed more than 62 million domestic and international visits and recorded 72% recovery to pre-pandemic levels, outperforming the global and regional average.”

Saudi continues to build relationships with and attract leading brands and businesses as key partners to build the world’s biggest new destination.

Hamidaddin added: “There is so much that’s new, exciting and inspiring for travelers. The Riyadh Season was celebrated by more than 15 million visitors and the recently launched Jeddah Season received more than 200,000 visitors in its first three days. We have four new Michelin-starred chefs opening restaurants in Diriyah this year, and new hotels opening across Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Ula and – later this year – at the Red Sea Project. What Saudi is doing is working and this is not an opportunity to be missed for investors and visitors alike.”

Since its launch, the Saudi Tourism Authority has reinforced and strengthened its commitment to serving the needs of tourism companies and other commercial partners. STA works with travel trade partners to successfully develop and grow their business and ultimately, drive visitation to Saudi.