Oceania Cruises New 2024 Collection of Voyages

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, reported the opening day for its 2024 Collection of voyages on May 4, 2022, ranks among the best single-day booking periods in the company’s history. “The 2024 Collection launch illustrates tremendous and continued strong demand for cruising in addition to highlighting the increased trend in planning travel farther out, both for past guests and new-to-brand guests,” stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

On May 4, 2022, Oceania Cruises opened its 2024 Collection of voyages for sale to the general public. More than 350 voyages ranging from 7 to 82 days in length and spanning from October 2023 to December 2024 went on sale.

All of the bookings for 2023 and 2024 are new cash bookings with absolutely no dilution from Future Cruise Credits issued during the pandemic. Oceania Cruises continues to see strong demand from new-to-brand guests who are attracted to the line’s unique destination-rich itineraries with one-third of all bookings coming from first-time guests. In addition, one-third of the total transactions included reservations for at least two voyages, and extended travel continues to prove popular with Grand Voyages performing well. The single most in-demand voyage was the 35-day circumnavigation of Australia departing December 21, 2023, where more than 60% of capacity was filled in one day.

