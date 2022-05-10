Blossom Hotel Houston: Stay Longer!

Blossom Hotel Houston, the newest sophisticated luxury property to open in Houston, is pleased to offer guests the Stay Longer Package, providing more flexibility and incentives for extended stays. Ranging in length from three-night stays to more than seven nights, guests will have the opportunity to experience all the world-class amenities Blossom Hotel Houston has to offer while taking advantage of fantastic deals and discounts.

“The Blossom Hotel Houston’s location is ideal for the needs of business, leisure and medical focused travelers who all might have reason to plan an extended stay in the city,” said Randy Nameth, director of operation of Blossom Hotel Houston. “Our Stay Longer Package provides incentives that not only save guests money, but also lessen the stress of traveling.”

The Blossom Stay Longer Package is tiered by length of visit and includes the following:

Stay Three Nights:

· $50 Food & Beverage credit

· Welcome drinks for two

· Complimentary WiFi

Stay Five Nights:

· $100 Food & Beverage credit

· One of five nights 50% off

· Welcome drinks for two

· Early check-in

· $25 Credit for valet parking per day

· Complimentary WiFi

Stay Seven (or more) Nights:

· $150 Food & Beverage credit

· One of seven nights free

· Welcome drinks for two

· Early check-in and late checkout at 4 p.m.

· $25 Credit for valet parking per day

· Complimentary WiFi

Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests of the lunar-inspired property will enjoy the stellar culinary offerings, luxurious amenities and services, spacious guestrooms, a rooftop pool with expansive views, and a plethora of event and meeting spaces fit for every occasion. Conveniently located, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston by exploring via a complimentary Mercedes-Benz shuttle to nearby attractions such as NRG Stadium, Texas Medical Center, the Houston Zoo, Museum District, Rice University/Rice Village, and numerous world-class restaurants.

The 16-story hotel offers 267 well-appointed guestrooms and suites, an outdoor rooftop swimming pool and lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted by Peloton™, and over ten event venues. The guestrooms and suites feature spacious living areas with an abundance of natural light and are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, top-of-the-line Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, Digital Newspapers with PressReader®, and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads and exclusive Aqua Di Parma™ amenities to meet and exceed the needs of business, leisure and medical-focused travelers.