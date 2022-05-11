Blossom Hotel Houston Presents the Stay Longer Package

Blossom Hotel Houston, the newest sophisticated luxury property to open in Houston, is pleased to offer guests the Stay Longer Package, providing more flexibility and incentives for extended stays. Ranging in length from three-night stays to more than seven nights, guests will have the opportunity to experience all the world-class amenities Blossom Hotel Houston has to offer while taking advantage of fantastic deals and discounts.

“The Blossom Hotel Houston’s location is ideal for the needs of business, leisure and medical focused travelers who all might have reason to plan an extended stay in the city,” said Randy Nameth, director of operation of Blossom Hotel Houston. “Our Stay Longer Package provides incentives that not only save guests money, but also lessen the stress of traveling.”

The Blossom Stay Longer Package is tiered by length of visit and includes the following:

Stay Three Nights:

$50 Food & Beverage credit

Welcome drinks for two

Complimentary WiFi

Click here to book your stay.

Stay Five Nights:

$100 Food & Beverage credit

One of five nights 50% off

Welcome drinks for two

Early check-in

$25 Credit for valet parking per day

Complimentary WiFi

Click here to book your stay.

Stay Seven (or more) Nights:

$150 Food & Beverage credit

One of seven nights free

Welcome drinks for two

Early check-in and late checkout at 4 p.m.

$25 Credit for valet parking per day

Complimentary WiFi

Click here to book your stay.

Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests of the lunar-inspired property will enjoy the stellar culinary offerings, luxurious amenities and services, spacious guestrooms, a rooftop pool with expansive views, and a plethora of event and meeting spaces fit for every occasion. Conveniently located, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston by exploring via a complimentary Mercedes-Benz shuttle to nearby attractions such as NRG Stadium, Texas Medical Center, the Houston Zoo, Museum District, Rice University/Rice Village, and numerous world-class restaurants.

The 16-story hotel offers 267 well-appointed guestrooms and suites, an outdoor rooftop swimming pool and lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted by Peloton™, and over ten event venues. The guestrooms and suites feature spacious living areas with an abundance of natural light and are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, top-of-the-line Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, Digital Newspapers with PressReader®, and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads and exclusive Aqua Di Parma™ amenities to meet and exceed the needs of business, leisure and medical-focused travelers.

The Stay Longer Package is available to book now for stays to June 30, 2022. Blossom Hotel Houston is located at 7118 Bertner Avenue neighboring NRG Stadium, Houston Museum District and popular Houston attractions and the Texas Medical Center. For bookings and more information on Blossom Hotel Houston, please visit BlossomHouston.com

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Hotel Houston offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Space City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel’s chic nods to the city’s aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel’s retail shopping, two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit BlossomHouston.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.