SAUDIA launches new B2B travel management solution

The airline revealed its all-new Business Division SAUDIA Business at Arabian Travel Market 2022

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) launched the all-new rebranded business division for the airline; SAUDIA Business, specialising in B2B travel solutions for Corporate, Agency & MICE clients at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 in Dubai today.

SAUDIA Business provides unique solutions for each travel requirement for a diverse range of beneficiaries, including corporations, travel agencies, and event organisers. The new account management department will streamline the booking process and support corporate travel through a seamless online platform with multiple functions and tools to serve SAUDIA’s business clients from A to Z.

SAUDIA Business will have a dedicated meetings and events team that assists with specific corporate travel needs and event organisation worldwide. The new division will serve and support clients with busy schedules who frequently go on business trips, whether for meetings, incentive travel, conventions, or exhibitions (MICE).

Hazem Sonbol, Vice President of sales at SAUDIA, said, “This is not just a new service department; it is an extension to the SAUDIA brand, a show of dedication to pursuing excellence. SAUDIA Business respects our guests’ time and understands the corporate standard with a service that will live up to it. We are looking forward to serving our business partners and taking care of their travel needs through SAUDIA Business.”

Catering to corporate clients with custom solutions, SAUDIA Business will be offering new incentives exclusively for corporate clients through SAUDIA Business Loyalty. This unique rewards programme that allows for the redemption of points with every booking and spend.

SAUDIA Business retains a stellar repertoire of regional and international clients from various industries, including Saudi ARAMCO, SABIC, SNB, BAE Systems, Amazon, and many more, that have put their trust in the new business department.

For further information, contact [email protected].