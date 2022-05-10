Thomas Cook India expands in Gujarat

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., India’s leading omnichannel travel services company, inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Vadodara to capitalize on the strong and growing travel opportunity from the region. This expansion augments Thomas Cook India’s distribution and reach in Gujarat, including Vadodara, to 10 consumer access centers: 5 owned branches and 5 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets. In addition to serving Vadodara, the outlet will also serve as a hub for nearby business and residential areas of Anand, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Godhra, Rajpipla, Dabhoi, Karamsad and Borsad.

In the new age of travel, customers are understandably seeking the guidance and reassurance of holiday experts and Thomas Cook India’s internal survey reiterates the same, with a significant 77% of respondents stating that they require guidance from a holiday expert. To help customers with their travel plans and requirements, Thomas Cook India has opened a Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Vadodara.

Thomas Cook’s strategic omnichannel model offers extensive touchpoints to customers: India’s largest retail holiday network and B2B distribution (across its owned stores, Partner franchise outlets and Preferred Sales Agents) coupled with the Companies’ website, call centers, Holiday app and Virtual Holiday store.

Additionally, to strengthen customer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook’s “TravShield” is India’s only safety commitment – with only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, building on their “Assured” travel safety protocols – developed in association with Apollo Clinics.

Trav Shield & Assured together, ensure best in class safety and protection for travelers in the post Covid era, covering every distribution, delivery and partner touch point in the travel ecosystem.

With strong pent-up demand, easing of restrictions and resumption of commercial aviation driving positive consumer sentiment, consumers from Vadodara are displaying a strong travel desire for both domestic and international destinations. Favorite Indian locales include Goa, Andamans, Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Char Dham. Closer to home international destinations like Maldives, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Mauritius and Nepal are driving demand. Additionally, long/mid-haul favorites include Switzerland, France, Canada, UK, Turkey, Egypt, Australia and USA (for visa holding customers).

Key segments driving growth from Vadodara include families, couples, millennials/young professionals, groups of friends, seniors, local trade associations and business travelers. Culture and heritage, adventure/outdoor, and spa/wellness are the top preferred holiday options for consumers from Vadodara.

Thomas Cook’s Gold Circle Partner outlet at Vadodara, offers consumers end-to-end travel solutions with a wide range of travel and travel related services, including International & Domestic Holidays (Group Tours, Personalized holidays, Cruises, etc.), Value Added Services like Travel Insurance, Visa Services, etc.