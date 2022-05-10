Four people trampled to death, 80 injured in Bolivia stampede

A deadly stampede happened in Bolivia‘s southern city of Potosi when the students had gathered inside the building, at the local Tomas Frias Autonomous University, to elect their representative to the Local University Federation.

According to Rector Pedro Lopez, the meeting immediately descended into chaos after someone threw an object into the crowd. Some reports said it was a tear gas grenade.

A chemical agent was dispersed inside a packed university sports hall, disrupting the elections and triggering a massive stampede.

Four students were killed and up to 80 were injured, according to the university authorities and regional police chief Bernardo Isnado.

Videos and photos posted on social media show people fleeing the building and later tending to fellow students who were lying on the ground.

Police said that the suspect, also a student at the university, has been arrested. They did not release his identity or comment on possible motives.

President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora expressed his condolences to the victims.