The truth about the new Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay

Marriott Hotels, one of Marriott Bonvoy portfolio hotels opened on October 1st 2020 in Batam Island with the inspiring accommodation of Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay.

Debut in the largest island of Indonesia’sRiau Archipelago province and a favourite getaway destination for visitors from nearby Singapore, the hotel is located in the most popular Batam’s entertainment & business centre, Harbour Bay District.

A pleasant 45-minute ferry journey with Horizon Ferry will bring both leisure and business travellers to and from Singapore with 10 kilometres away across the Singapore Strait, the traveller will conveniently arrives at The Harbour bay International Ferry Terminal, where it takes only a few walking distance you will be welcomed at Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay’s door.

“We are very happy to welcome all the Singapore travellers to Batam’s new gem, by introducing our signature Marriott Hotels brand, which provide a sophisticated space for both business and leisure travel in Batam,” said Christy Guna Desa, General Manager, Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay, “This is the first five-star hotel to open on the island, and the second Marriott Hotels-branded property in Indonesia. Every Marriott Hotel is thoughtfully designed to let guests have the space to work, relax and be inspired, and this is exactly what guests will find when they come stay with us at Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay.”

Batam is popular with visitors for its international golf courses, exhilarating water sports adventures, wellness spas, tasty fresh seafood, duty-free shopping and attractions which showcase Indonesia’s culture and history. The hotel is located 7 minutes away from Nagoyashopping centre and few steps to Harbour Bay Seafood restaurants.

The hotel provides a total of 216 guestrooms and suites, appointed with plush bedding, spacious work desks, 55″ LED TVs, high speed internet, bathrooms with rainfall showers and customized amenities that ensure a comfortable and productive stay. Guests can also experience The M Club-level rooms to enjoy additional privileges, including exclusive lounge access.

Dining options at the hotel showcase the best of local Indonesian and international cuisines. Goji Kitchen & Bar is an all-day dining restaurant with open-plan kitchens offering buffet or à la carte dining. Mill & Co is a boutique deli that serves freshly baked cakes and pastries, along with gourmet teas and coffees. The Lounge in the hotel lobby expresses the style and multi-functionality of a Marriott Hotels Greatroom, a space where guests can work, socialize or simply relax with light snacks, soft drinks, beer and cocktails. On the rooftop, Altitude is an open air lifestyle lounge inspired by a New York apartment terrace, featuring Asian tapas and signature cocktails to be enjoyed with spectacular views overlooking rural Malay settlements together with an ocean panoramic sunset, which captures Singapore urban lights skyline.

Offering the guest a fun and relaxation moment to pamper its vacation, the hotel provides a one-stop wellness & pampering’s floor; 24/7 fitness centre for fitness enthusiasts with Technogym equipment, an outdoor infinity swimming pool and a kids’ pool set along with a Pool Bar serving alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, also an extensive spa treatment’s menu at Quan Spa for ultimate experience are placed at the 5th floor of the hotel.

In becoming the preferred MICE and wedding destination in Batam Island, with its 1,300 square meter the hotel introduces Marriott Grand Ballroom which featuring a VVIP room and a Pre-Function Hall. Five multifunctional, customizable and tech-forward meeting rooms, ranging from 55 to 500 square meters and equipped with fast Wi-Fi, make ideal venues for hosting events.

As an international business and holiday destination located just a short ferry hop from neighboring Singapore and Malaysia, Batam has long welcomed visitors to its destinations.