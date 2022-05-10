New Major MICE & Wedding Venue in Phuket, Thailand

SAii Laguna Phuket, the free-spirited lifestyle resort on Phuket’s stunning sunset coast, is now set to become one of the island’s most impressive venues for corporate and social events, including weddings, following the grand opening of its brand-new Meetings & Events Centre.



Newly constructed in 2021, this standalone MICE destination comprises 1,900 square metres of flexible, fully-connected function space, including the 350-guest Similan Ballroom, with its six-metre-high ceilings, plus nine well-equipped breakout rooms, a spacious foyer area and a VIP room. Each of these state-of-the-art venues will feature the latest audio-visual technology, so every event will make a lasting impression.



The centre’s inspiring indoor areas will be complemented by three ocean-facing outdoor spaces, including an elegant poolside lawn and the beautiful beach. Together, these fantastic facilities will enable SAii Laguna Phuket to host a wide range of occasions, from important business meetings and major corporate conferences to grand gala dinners, glittering award ceremonies, key product launches and more.



For brides and grooms, SAii Laguna Phuket also provides a spectacular setting for destination weddings. With a choice of different themes and set-up options, from traditional Thai and classical Chinese ceremonies to Western-style white weddings and lavish Indian celebrations, the resort’s highly experienced team of wedding planners will take care of every detail to create magical moments and make memories that last a lifetime.



Whatever the occasion, customers will be promised professional support services, creative catering from the talented culinary team at SAii Laguna Phuket, a curated collection of local partners and suppliers, and a wide range of packages to suit all budgets. Under SAii Resorts’ deep commitment to sustainability, guests can rest assured that their event will be environmentally sensitive, with no single-use plastics.

At SAii Laguna Phuket, every event host, business delegate, bride, groom or wedding guest will able to stay in style with a choice of bright and inviting rooms and suites, and welcomed with warm and genuine Thai hospitality. Surrounded by tranquil lagoons on Phuket’s west coast, overlooking Bangtao Beach, the resort allows its clientele, or “InSAiiders”, to cool off in sparkling swimming pools, enjoy water sports on the lagoons, play tennis, squash, archery and more. There is also a kids’ club, fitness centre, club lounge and diverse restaurants and bars including SAii’s unique brand concepts, Mr. Tomyam and Miss Olive Oyl.



“I am delighted to unveil our new Meetings & Events Centre. SAii Laguna Phuket is already one of the most popular resorts for leisure travellers, due to our extensive recreational amenities and activities. The launch of a dedicated hub for MICE and weddings will enable us to expand our customer base and host exceptional corporate events, social gatherings and dream wedding and engagement ceremonies. This outstanding new facility will also play an important role in helping Phuket’s tourism industry to rebound strongly from the global pandemic,” said Bart Callens, Cluster General Manager of SAii Laguna Phuket and SAii Phi Phi Island Village.

Located just 25 minutes’ drive from Phuket International Airport, SAii Laguna Phuket is easily accessible.