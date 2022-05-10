Best Countries for a Workcation

Workcation stands for a Work vacation. The idea is to pack up at home and reside in another country for a month or a few and do your remote work – most likely on a computer.

Using 22 different factors, the index compared 111 countries according to their remote working conditions and opportunities to really explore outside of a usual 9 – 5 routine. They then ranked these destinations based on six categories, such as how lively the social scene is or local costs of living. Due to the conflict, Russia and Ukraine were removed from the listing.

Categories were ranked by local costs encompassing apartment rental prices per month/day, transport, food & restaurant prices; health and safety, namely political stability, air pollution, LGBT equality, road safety; travel including accessibility, accommodation, car & fuel prices; remote work support such as remote work visas, co-working spaces, internet speeds; and social life English proficiency; culture; bars & clubs per capita.

2022 Ranking per country for remote work

Portugal 100% Spain: 93% Romania: 92% Mauritius: 90% Japan: 90% Malta: 89% Costa Rica: 86% Panama: 85% Czech Republic: 84% Germany: 83% Croatia: 82% Iceland: 81% Sri Lanka: 80% Taiwan: 80% Albania: 79% Thailand: 79% Georgia: 76% Estonia: 75% Mexico: 75% Indonesia: 74% Australia: 74% Malaysia: 72% Greece: 72% Brazil: 71% Luxembourg: 71% Seychelles: 69% Singapore: 69% Dominica: 67% Philippines: 67% Norway: 67% Lithuania: 66% Bulgaria: 66% Netherlands: 64% Poland: 61% Hungary: 61% Curacao: 60% Belgium: 59% Denmark: 59% Colombia: 58% Latvia: 57% United Arab Emirates: 57% Serbia: 56% France: 56% Argentina: 56% Chile: 55% Honduras: 55% El Salvador: 55% Cape Verde: 55% Barbados: 55% Aruba: 55% Sweden: 54% Austria: 55% Jamaica: 53% Ecuador: 53% Montenegro: 52% New Zealand: 52% United States of America: 52% South Africa: 52% North Macedonia: 51% South Korea: 50% Peru: 50% Canada: 50% Nepal: 50% Turkey: 49% Cyprus: 49% Reunion: 49% Vietnam: 49% The Bahamas: 49% Italy: 49% Bolivia: 48% United Kingdom: 48% India: 47% Finland: 46% Kazakhstan: 45% Guatemala: 45% Dominican Republic: 43% Kenya: 42% Tanzania: 42% Jordan: 42% Armenia: 41% Tunisia: 41% China: 40% Puerto Rico: 40% Ireland: 39% Switzerland: 39% Kuwait: 39% Bangladesh: 37% Anguilla: 36% Algeria: 34% Morocco: 32% Pakistan: 32% Nigeria: 31% Uzbekistan: 31% Oman: 30% Hong Kong: 29% Belize: 28% Senegal: 28% Egypt: 28% Israel: 26% Qatar: 26% Cayman Islands: 24% Saudi Arabia: 23% Zimbabwe: 22% Antigua & Barbuda: 22% Lebanon: 18% Bermuda: 12% Maldives: 7% US Virgin Islands: 1%

Seychelles is ready

The world’s leading travel search engine, Kayak, released its first Work from Wherever Index. Today the first country commenting on this listing was Seychelles. The Indian Ocean Island Republic Seychelles has been ranked as the 26th best country, scoring 69 out of 100, for remote work. This is based on 22 factors that included entry and visa restrictions, local costs, safety and security, internet speed, weather, and social life.

At the peak of the pandemic, many organisations discovered the wonders of remote work, freeing employees from the shackles of their desks. As a result, increasing numbers of employees have seized the opportunity to improve their work-life balance by working from their dream destinations.

Witnessing this shift in the global workplace, Seychelles launched ‘Workcation’ its remote work programme, in early 2021, to accommodate remote workers, giving them the chance to bring their work along as they experience the treasures of its islands.

It comes as no surprise that the destination’s highest-ranking category in the Work from Wherever Index is weather as Seychelles boasts a tropical climate with mostly sunshine all year round, lying well outside of the cyclone belt, making it ideal for travellers seeking an escape.

Tourism Seychelles Director-General for Destination Marketing, Mrs Bernadette Willemin, expressed the destination’s satisfaction, stating “Evidently, our destination meets many of the criteria to allow one to peacefully and productively work remotely. On the product side, destination Seychelles offers a wide range of modern infrastructure and caters for all taste and budget, be it on the coast or the interior of the islands which make it easy for everyone to find their perfect working place in Seychelles.”

Seychelles is home to an array of natural wonders, bringing visitors closer to nature and a place where they can detox and reconnect with themselves and loved ones. The diversity of the islands and the rich culture of the creole community make every day a new experience for its visitors, adding to the destination’s appeal as a long-term holiday spot.

The Seychelles Workcation programme encompasses all the services that support remote working comprising accommodation, flights, food and beverages, healthcare, and other services, carefully blended into packages for diverse types of visitors. Remote workers planning their stay in Seychelles can access information on workcation.seychelles.travel