Ultra-Low-Cost Airline Offering New Canada Flights

Canada’s leading ultra-low fare airline continues Atlantic Canada expansion with new non-stop service to Moncton. Today, Swoop airline, is celebrating its inaugural flight between John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) and Greater Moncton Roméo Leblanc International Airport (YQM). Swoop flight WO168 took off from Hamilton this morning at 8:00 a.m. ET and arrived in Moncton at 10:55 a.m. local time.

“As Canada’s leading ultra-low fare airline, we are excited to continue our Atlantic Canada expansion with this inaugural flight to Moncton today,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance at Swoop. “As the demand for travel resurges, Swoop is very excited to offer this non-stop service as one of 11 new routes to the east coast this summer.”

In addition to today’s inaugural service from Hamilton to Moncton, Swoop will soon be offering new non-stop service between Edmonton and Moncton beginning on June 17, as well as service between Toronto and Saint John, beginning later this week. “Canadians are excited to travel again this summer and reconnect with friends and family and we know Swoop’s ultra-not-expensive fares will help make this possible,” continued van der Stege, “We recognize the importance of tourism across Atlantic Canada, and we are proud to be celebrating this investment in the recovery of New Brunswick’s tourism economy.”

“Swoop Airline’s arrival adds to the incredible momentum growing in our province while contributing to our economy and creating more jobs for New Brunswickers,” New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said. “We know people are interested in visiting and moving to our beautiful province and having another option available for them to do so will help us as we continue to build on our success.” – Premier of New Brunswick, Blaine Higgs.

In celebration of the new service, Swoop’s Head of Commercial and Finance, Bert van der Stege and Julie Pondant, Swoop’s Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, were pleased to join Courtney Burns, Incoming President and CEO for Greater Moncton International Airport Authority (GMIAA) and other YQM airport executives for a gate-side celebration prior to the arrival of the inaugural flight.

“The Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is very excited to welcome Swoop to our airport and the province of New Brunswick. The presence of a low-cost carrier at an airport can significantly grow passenger traffic and allow more travel options for cost conscious or budget restricted travellers. It is anticipated that our partnership with Swoop will do just that and provide more air travel and destination options for our region. We look forward to the start of the new Hamilton and Edmonton routes and even more new destinations over the long term. Welcome to YQM Swoop!” – Bernard F. LeBlanc, President and CEO GMIAA – Managing Director YQM.

“The arrival of Swoop Airlines is a great sign for both the business community and the economic recovery of air travel through the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport,” said Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton CEO John Wishart. “Swoop will give our region a low-cost option to reaching the air hubs of central Canada, making connections for business that much easier and cost effective.”