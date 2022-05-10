Can a Scavenger Hunt in the Windy City Net $5000?

On May 20-22, 2022 scavenger hunters will take over the Windy City for their shot to win cash prizes totaling over $5000. Winners will be announced on May 24 – National Scavenger Hunt Day.

The contest is sponsored by eATLAS – a free smartphone app that offers dozens of low-cost tours and treasure hunt adventures with multiple points of interest across Chicago and its suburbs.

Participating ScavSquads of 1 to 5 players can register now through May 22 on the eATLAS’s “ChiScavHunt” link. All teams should review the full list of rules and regulations before trying to OutScav the 15-stop competition.

Each ScavSquad must correctly complete each requirement – as quickly as possible – to win. The winning team will have the best time and most accurately completed challenges. Team scores will be adjusted to reflect the number of players. Single participants can play solo for a different prize.

Additional prizes will be given to those scavenger hunters dressing up in hunting gear, craziest ScavSquad name, best ScavSquad spirit, and sharing their experience on social media.

“eATLAS continues to bring Chicago to life for both tourists and locals. This event is a thank you to those who continue to use and have fun with eATLAS tours and scavenger hunt adventures. This Hunt is a perfect way to encourage people to get outdoors with family and friends,” says Jon Matuzak, President of eATLAS.