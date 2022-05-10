From Belize to Bali to Florida, New Hotels Are Opening

New Luxury Belize Villa

For years the jet set has hopped from private villa to private villa on St. Barths, St. Tropez and Monaco. Now with the launch of Solvei at Naia Resort & Spa, globetrotters can add Belize to the mix.

According to Business Insider private villa vacation rentals are up 127% thanks to fundamental changes in the way people choose to travel after COVID-19.

The lavish, modern beach home sleeps 15 in five sumptuously appointed suites. With over 6200 sq. ft. of indoor living space and 5200 sq. ft. of outdoor space, the beach house offers guests effortless indoor/outdoor living that takes advantage of the Belize sunshine and the sand and water steps from the house. With an elevator and one suite wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant, Solvei embraces inclusive travel.

The home is well equipped for vacation fun with a stunning outdoor pool, game room, 85’ TV and a personal concierge to plan memorable family moments. The professionally equipped kitchen can come with or without the services of a private chef. Guests have access to all the dining, spa and water sport amenities of Naia Resort & Spa.

Naia Resort & Spa is nestled on 19 secluded beachfront acres and features one of the top spas in the country.

Ovolo Hotels expands into Indonesia with first urban resort in Bali’s Kuta-Legian Area

Ovolo Hotels, the leading designer boutique hotel collection in Australia and Hong Kong, announces the launch of MAMAKA by Ovolo — the first Ovolo property in Indonesia and the first outside of Hong Kong and Australia.

MAMAKA by Ovolo’s design concept was spearheaded by Ara Design, incorporating vibrant colors with natural design elements to create a simple yet warm atmosphere for guests. The eclectically designed urban resort is located in the lively Kuta-Legian neighborhood on the famous Kuta beachfront. The neighborhood is home to various entertainment destinations and shopping centers, and is most well-known for its picturesque sunsets and Kuta Beach’s renowned surf break.

MAMAKA by Ovolo is comprised of 191 rooms and suites elegantly designed to echo the natural essence of Balinese culture. MAMAKA’s signature Swagger and Top Gun suites feature private minibars with mixology equipment, so guests can enjoy their own in-room cocktails.

AC Hotel Clearwater Beach Scheduled to Open Summer 2022 in Florida

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Concord Hospitality Enterprises has announced a target opening of summer 2022 for the new AC Hotel Clearwater Beach (395 Coronado Drive), a 144-room, lifestyle-branded property located between the award-winning shores of Clearwater Beach to the east and the shimmering Intracoastal Waterway to the west. Leading operations at the new Marriott portfolio hotel will be General Manager Jeff Lidinsky and Director of Sales & Marketing Christina Kipp.

Framed by the shores of the Gulf of Mexico and Intracoastal Waterway, the AC Hotel Clearwater Beach will provide rewarding water views from guest rooms, as well as from Soriée – a rooftop gathering space, where guests will enjoy nightly artisan libations and fare. A chic European-inspired brand, AC by Marriott properties are designed with the modern traveler in mind, who is seeking an experience-driven atmosphere. Onsite, the AC Kitchen and AC Lounge serving European-inspired breakfast and tapas-style dining, a library-focused workspace, resort-style pool with Umbra pool deck bar for lite bites and drinks, Media Salon for up meetings up to six, and 24-hour fitness center will complement AC brand signature moments such as the European Welcome, Community Coffee, and the Lavender Turndown, to name a few. Guest rooms and common space will embrace the modern style and décor synonymous with Florida-style living.